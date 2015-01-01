पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन:21 ट्रेनों को रास्ता बदलकर चलाया, प्रभावित होने लगी मालगाड़ियां

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डायवर्ट रूट की वजह से गुड्स ट्रेनों को अब रोक कर चला रहे

गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण अब यात्री गाड़ियों के साथ मालगाड़ियों का संचालन भी प्रभावित होने लगा है। वजह डायवर्ट होकर चल रही यात्री ट्रेन हैं, जिनके कारण डायवर्ट रूट की गुड्स ट्रेनों को रोककर चलाना पड़ रहा है। मंगलवार को रेलवे ने 21 ट्रेनों को भोपाल, जयपुर, कोटा, सवाई माधोपुर के रास्ते चलाया। इनमें राजधानी और अगस्त क्रांति जैसी महत्वपूर्ण ट्रेनें भी शामिल हैं।

इन ट्रेनों का रास्ता बदलना पड़ा

02952 नई दिल्ली-मुंबई सेंट्रल राजधानी - वाया मथुरा-झांसी-बीना- संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा 02954 निजामउद्दीन-मुंबई सेंट्रल राजधानी - वाया मथुरा-झांसी-बीना- संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा 02963 निजामउद्दीन-उदयपुर स्पेशल - वाया जयपुर-अजमेर-चंदेरिया 02263 पुणे-निजामउद्दीन स्पेशल - वाया नागदा-संत हिरदाराम नगर-बीना-झांसी-मथुरा 02416 नई दिल्ली-इंदौर - वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर 02904 अमृतसर-मुंबई सेंट्रल - वाया मथुरा- बीना-संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा 04418 निजामउद्दीन-पुणे - वाया मथुरा- बीना-संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा 02926 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस - वाया मथुरा- बीना-संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा 02918 निजामउद्दीन-अहमदाबाद - वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर 02283 एर्नाकुलम-निजामउद्दीन - वाया नागदा-संतहिरदाराम-बीना-झांसी-मथुरा 02951 मुंबई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली राजधानी - वाया नागदा-संत हिरदाराम नगर-बीना-मथुरा 02953 मुंबई सेंट्रल-निजामउद्दीन अगस्त क्रांति - वाली वाया नागदा-संतहिरदाराम-बीना-झांसी-मथुरा 02903 मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर - वाया नागदा-संत हिरदाराम नगर-बीना-मथुरा 02964 उदयपुर-निजामउद्दीन - वाया चंदेरिया-जयपुर-दिल्ली 02415 इंदौर-नई दिल्ली - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी 09111 वलसाड़-हरिद्वार - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी 02941 भावनगर-आसनसोल - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर- बांदीकुई-भरतपुर 09042 गाजीपुर सिटी-बांद्रा टर्मिनस - वाया भरतपुर-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर 09037 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-गोरखपुर - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी 09040 मुजफ्फरपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस - वाया भरतपुर-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर 02925 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-भरतपुर।

डॉ. आंबेडकर नगर-श्री माता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा स्पेशल निरस्त

रतलाम | पंजाब में चल रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण रेलवे ने डॉ. आंबेडकर नगर से श्री माता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा को चलने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेन को निरस्त कर दिया है। 11 नवंबर को डॉ. आंबेडकर नगर से तथा 13 नवंबर को श्रीमाता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा से ट्रेन नहीं चलेगी।

