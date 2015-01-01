पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:500 व 100 की कागज की गड्डी थमाकर सोने की अंगूठी ले गए; बदमाशों ने रास्ता पूछने के बहाने बातों में लगाकर ठगा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दिखे दो आरोपी।
  • धानमंडी से जिला अस्पताल और बाल चिकित्सालय के बीच अंजाम दी वारदात

धानमंडी में दो युवकों ने रास्ता पूछने के बहाने किराना दुकान संचालक की पत्नी से बातचीत की और 500 और 100 रुपए के एक-एक नोट लगी कागज की गड्डी थमा सोने की 7 ग्राम वजनी अंगूठी ठग ले गए। काफी देर तक महिला घर नहीं पहुंची तो परिजन ढूंढने निकले। बाल चिकित्सालय के पास से महिला को घर लेकर आए। महिला ने माणकचौक थाने पर घटना की लिखित जानकारी दी है। अंगूठी की कीमत करीब 35 हजार रुपए है।

ठगी शास्त्री नगर में किराना दुकान चलाने वाले बसंत टांक की पत्नी चंदा के साथ हुई। चंदा ने बताया सुबह किराना सामान लेने धानमंडी जा रही थी। बेटा चेतन उन्हें बाइक से धानमंडी छोड़कर गया था। सामान लेकर घर जा रही थी तब दो युवकों ने जिला अस्पताल का रास्ता पूछा। रास्ता बताने पर समझ नहीं आने का बहाना बनाकर थोड़ी दूर साथ चलने को कहा। महिला चंदा ने बताया कि इसके बाद उन्हें ध्यान नहीं कि क्या हुआ। ढूंढते हुए बेटा चेतन वहां पहुंचा और बाल चिकित्सालय के पास से घर लेकर आया। चेतन ने बताया मां के हाथ में 500 और 100 रुपए के एक-एक नोट लगी गड्डी थी। माणकचौक थाने पर इत्तला दी है।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे में दिखे आरोपी, पुलिस तलाश में जुटी
किराना व्यवसायी बसंत टांक ने बताया एक युवक 27-28 साल का है जो लाल रंग की शर्ट पहने था। उसका साथी करीब 30-32 साल का थोड़ा मोटा सा था और काले रंग की जैकेट पहने था। पुलिस ने धानमंडी क्षेत्र के सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे। 11:44 बजे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में पैदल जा रहे दो युवक दिखे हैं। माणकचौक थाने के एसआई सत्येंद्र रघुवंशी ने बताया आरोपियों के बारे में मोबाइल 8889888901 पर जानकारी दे सकते हैं।

