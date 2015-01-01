पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारिश से खेतों में पानी भरा:मंडी में 5000 क्विंटल अनाज भीगा, दो दिन बाद तेज ठंड के आसार

रतलाम
सुबह से शुरू हुई रिमझिम बारिश शाम तक जारी रही। ठंड में स्वेटर के साथ ही रेनकोट भी निकले।
  • 10 मिलीमीटर हुई बारिश, आज भी हल्की बूंदाबांदी के आसार, नमी बनी रहेगी
  • इस सीजन में अधिकतम तापमान पहली बार 20 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचा

मौसम में बदलाव के साथ गुरुवार रात 10 बजे से शुरू हुई रिमझिम बारिश शुक्रवार को दिनभर जारी रही। दिनभर में 10 मिमी बारिश दर्ज की गई। इससे दिन के तापमान में 10 डिग्री की बड़ी गिरावट आई और तापमान 30.2 डिग्री से लुढ़क कर 20.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है। इस सीजन में पहली बार अधिकतम तापमान भी 20 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचा है। पिछले साल मावठा 1 दिसंबर 2019 को गिरा था। हालांकि उस दौरान झड़ी नहीं लगी थी।

कुछ समय ही बारिश हुई थी। लेकिन इस बार मावठे में झड़ी भी लगी है। बूंदाबांदी के साथ ही रिमझिम बारिश दिनभर जारी रही। इधर बारिश से कई सड़कों पर पानी भर गया। इससे वाहन चालकों को भी परेशानी आई। शनिवार को भी बूंदाबांदी और हल्की बारिश की संभावना है। दो दिन बाद तेज ठंड की संभावना जताई है।

बारिश में हुए कार्यक्रम - मलमास लगने से पहले शादियां ज्यादा हैं। ऐसे में बारिश के कारण शादी आयोजकों को भी परेशानी आई।
2.53 लाख 500 हेक्टेयर में हुई गेहूं और चने की बोवनी - इस बार जिले में 2 लाख 53 हजार 500 हेक्टेयर में गेहूं और चने की बोवनी हुई है। बारिश जारी है। फिलहाल तो नुकसान की शिकायत कृषि विभाग को नहीं मिली है। इससे इस बार गेहूं का उत्पादन 90 लाख क्विंटल होने का अनुमान है। वहीं चने की बोवनी 73500 हेक्टेयर में हुई है। इससे 11 लाख 2500 क्विंटल चने होने का अनुमान है।

खरीदी के बाद मंडी में नहीं हो पाई लोडिंग
बारिश के कारण अनाज मंडी में खुले में रखा 5000 क्विंटल अनाज भीग गया। गुरुवार को खरीदी के बाद लोडिंग नहीं होने से यह गेहूं मंडी परिसर में ही रखा था कि रात को बारिश आने से यह भीग गया। मंडी के प्रमुख व्यापारी मनोज जैन ने बताया खरीदी के बाद माल रखा था कि सुबह हम्मालों से लोड करवा लेंगे कि बारिश हो गई है। सारा अनाज भीग गया।

बोदीना :बेमौसम बरसात फसलों के लिए वरदान
बोदीना | गांव व आस-पास क्षेत्रों में मा‌वठे की बारिश से फसलों को फायदा होगा। अचानक बदले मौसम से हुई बारिश से किसानों के चेहरे पर खुशी छा गई है। बेमौसम बरसात फसलों के लिए वरदान साबित हुई। सुबह से हो रही रिमझिम बारिश से हवा में भी नमी से ठंड बढ़ गई है।

आम्बा : मावठे से भूजल स्तर में होगी बढ़ोतरी
आम्बा | मचून के किसान कारूलाल पाटीदार ने बताया कि सीजन का पहला मावठा की अच्छी बारिश से फसलों को फायदा हुआ व साथ ही साथ भू जल स्तर में फायदा होगा। क्योंकि फसल में एक पानी की व्यवस्था प्रकृति की ओर से हो गई है। जिससे जमीन के नीचे का पानी बचेगा किसानों के लिए यह पानी काफी फायदेमंद है।

पिपलौदा : घरों में दुबके रहे लोग, सड़कें सूनी
पिपलौदा | किसान शरद भट्ट, दिनेश धनगर, महेश कोठारी ने बताया कि ठंड की कमी के कारण फसलों में वृद्धि नहीं हो पा रही थी। अचानक बारिश के बाद जो ठंड गिरेगी वह उपयोगी रहेगी। मांगलिक कार्यों वाले घरों में परेशानी हुई। कई विवाह स्थलों पर टेंट में पानी घुसने से दिक्कत आई। मौसम ठंडा होने से लोग घरों में दुबके रहे।

जिन्होंने नलकूप से सींचा उनके लिए अब खतरा
इस बार सोयाबीन की कटाई जल्दी होने से फसल एक महीने से डेढ़ महीने की हो गई थी। ऐसे में जिन किसानों ने गेहूं की फसल लगाई है और नलकूप से सिंचाई की है उसके पीला पड़ने की आशंका मंडरा रही है। यही स्थिति चने की भी है। अब चने की फसल पर इल्लियों की आशंका बढ़ गई है।

आगे क्या : अरब सागर में निम्न दाब से होगी बारिश
मौसम वैज्ञानिक डीपी दुबे ने बताया अरब सागर से अभी भी माइश्चर आ रहा है। इससे बारिश हो रही है। दक्षिण-पूर्वी अरब सागर में निम्न दाब क्षेत्र मौजूद है। इसी कारण बारिश हुई। शनिवार को भी बारिश की संभावना है। बूंदाबांदी के साथ ही हल्की बारिश हो सकती है।

