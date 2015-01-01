पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:6 हजार फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को लगेगी कोविड वैक्सीन; स्टोरेज के लिए 29 कोल्ड चैन फोकल पाॅइंट तैयार

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन आते ही सबसे पहले जिले के 6000 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को लगाई जाएगी। इनमें स्वास्थ्य, नगरीय निकाय, महिला बाल विकास, पुलिस विभाग के साथ प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम और क्लिनिक्स के कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। वैक्सीन स्टोरेज के लिए 29 कोल्ड चैन फोकल पाॅइंट तैयार हैं। वर्कर्स की लिस्ट भी बना ली है। वैक्सीनेशन माइक्रो प्लैनिंग कमिशन प्लानिंग, वैक्सीन लॉजिस्टिक की स्टेट लेवल ट्रेनिंग के बाद ही की जाएगी।

वैक्सीनेशन के लिए यह रणनीति शुक्रवार कलेक्टर गोपालचंद्र डाड ने स्वास्थ्य अमले के साथ टाॅस्क फोर्स की बैठक में बनाई। इसमें आवश्यक प्रबंध एवं वर्तमान स्थिति पर पर भी चर्चा करते हुए स्वास्थ्य अमले को निर्देश भी दिए गए। सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रभाकर ननावरे, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. वर्षा कुरील, डीपीएम डॉ. अजहर अली, रेलवे के डॉ. दीपक सकलेचा, परियोजना अधिकारी शहरी विकास अभिकरण निशिकांत शुक्ला, उपसंचालक सामाजिक न्याय पीएस चौहान, जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी महिला बाल विकास विनीता लोढ़ा आदि मौजूद रहे।

हर सप्ताह होगी बैठक
कोविड-वैक्सीनेशन के लिए गठित जिला समिति की बैठक हर सप्ताह होगी। कलेक्टर डाड ने 17, 18 तथा 19 जनवरी को चलने वाले पल्स पोलियो अभियान की तैयारियों की समीक्षा भी की। निर्देश दिए कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान में लगने वाले वर्कर्स का कोरोना टेस्ट अनिवार्य रूप से कराया जाए।

