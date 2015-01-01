पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से बदला मौसम:बरसा पानी, मंदसौर मंडी में मावठे से 6 हजार क्विंटल प्याज भीगा

मंदसौर : 1500 से 3100 रुपए क्विंटल बिका प्याज

अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रही नमी, ईरान, अफगानिस्तान की ओर से आए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते रतलाम, मंदसौर, नीमच में शुक्रवार को दिनभर बूंदाबांदी हुई। फसलों की एक बार की सिंचाई जितनी मदद किसानों की इस मावठे से हो गई है।

मंदसौर मंडी में मावठे से 6 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा प्याज भीग गया। किसानों ने नीलामी जल्द करवाने और उपज खराब होने पर मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। रतलाम जिले में शादी समारोह वालों के यहां पर व्यवस्थाएं बिगड़ीं। नीमच में बूंदाबांदी के साथ 13 किमी की रफ्तार से हवा चली। दिन का पारा 7 डिग्री गिरकर 21 डिग्री सेल्सियस हो गया।

सब्जियों में नुकसान- मावठे से सब्जियों में कीड़े लगने की आशंका है। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने अफीम फसल में काली मस्सी की समस्या की आशंका जताते हुए दवाई का छिड़काव करने की सलाह दी है।

रतलाम में दिन का पारा 100 गिरा, आज कोहरे की संभावना

  • रतलाम में अधिकतम तापमान 30.2 से (10 डिग्री की गिरावट) 20.2 हो गया।
  • बारिश के कारण शनिवार सुबह कोहरा रहने की संभावना है।
  • जमीन में नमी रहने से चना, सरसो सहित अन्य फसलें तेजी से ग्रोथ करेंगी। गेहूं को भी होगा फायदा।
  • मंदसौर में न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़कर 13.5 से 17.5 हो गया, यहां शीत लहर की संभावना नहीं है।

मंदसौर : 1500 से 3100 रुपए क्विंटल बिका प्याज
मंदसौर | कृषि मंडी में प्याज भीगा तो नीलामी नहीं हुई। किसानों ने विरोध कर दिया। दोपहर बाद शुरू हुई नीलामी में शाम तक 3 हजार क्विंटल प्याज बिका। हुआ। प्याज के भाव 1500 से 3100 रुपए क्विंटल रहे। बचे प्याज की नीलामी अब शनिवार को होगी।

सैलाना : खुले में पड़ा 80 क्विंटल प्याज गीला हुआ
सैलाना | कृषि मंडी में नीलामी के लिए रखा प्याज मावठे में भीग गया। मंडी प्रशासन ने प्याज को मावठे से बचाने के लिए ताबड़तोड़ व्यवस्था की, लेकिन तब-तक प्याज लगभग गीले हो चुके थे। परिसर में लगभग 80 क्विंटल प्याज किसानों व व्यापारियों का खुले में रखा था।

