लंबित नामांतरण:अधिकारी ने रोककर रखे थे 680 नामांतरण, बाबू को सस्पेंड किया

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्रवाई को लेकर कर्मचारियों में नाराजगी

लंबित नामांतरण प्रकरणों को लेकर गुरुवार शाम बाबू (मुख्य लिपिक) अनिल खरे निलंबित कर दिए गए। वजह संपत्तिकर विभाग में 680 प्रकरण पेंडिंग बताया है। बताया जा रहा है कि प्रकरणों पर बाबुओं ने टीप डालकर फाइल बढ़ा दी है। फाइनल हस्ताक्षर संपत्तिकर अधिकारी को करना है। शुक्रवार को संगठनों के पदाधिकारी कोई फैसला ले सकते हैं। प्रकरणों के पेंडिंग होने का मुख्य कारण संपत्तिकर अधिकारियों का बार-बार बदलना बताया जा रहा हैं। पहले जिस मैडम को जवाबदारी दी थी। उनके पास विकास शाखा का प्रभार था। वे उसी में उलझी रहीं। 18 दिन पहले दूसरी मैडम को चार्ज दिया गया। वे मोहमाया के चक्कर बाबुओं पर दबाव बना रही है। मैडम और बाबुओं के बीच तनाव की स्थिति थी। इसका परिणाम बाबू के निलंबन के रूप में सामने आया। आयुक्त सोमनाथ झारिया ने गुरुवार शाम संपत्तिकर विभाग के मुख्य लिपिक (सहायक वर्ग-3) अनिल खरे को निलंबित कर दिया है। आदेश में कारण नामांतरण प्रकरणों का लंबित होना, नामांतरित प्रकरणों का असेसमेंट रजिस्टर में दर्ज नहीं करने को मुख्य कारण बताया है। निलंबन अवधि में खरे का मुख्यालय जलप्रदाय विभाग रहेगा।

