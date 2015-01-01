पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना:एक साथ सामने आए 76 पाॅजिटिव, सिर्फ तीन दिन में मिल गए 191 मरीज, 2800 के करीब पहुंचा आंकड़ा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 24 घंटे में जितने केस मिले, इतने ही केस मिलने में शुरुआत में लगे थे 2 महीने, जिले में अब कुल पाॅजिटिव 2798, अब मास्क से ही बना रहे दूरी

अब दाेबारा घराें में रहने का वक्त आ चुका है। हमारे जिले में काेराेना बेकाबू हाे रहा है। गुरुवार काे रिकाॅर्ड की भी हैट्रिक बन चुकी है। एक साथ 76 पाॅजिटिव मामले सामने आए हैं। बता दें कि अब तक सिर्फ तीन दिन में 191 मरीज मिल गए हैं जाे अब तक का सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा है। आपकाे जानकार हैरानी हाेगी 24 घंटे में जितने केस सामने आए है, इतने ही केस मिलने में काेराेना के शुरुआती दिनाें में 61 दिन यानी दाे महीने लगे थे। जिले में 11 अप्रैल काे काेरेाना का पहला मामला सामने आया था। शुरुआत में काेराेना की रफ्तार धीमी थी, 10 जून काे पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें का आंकड़ा 76 के पार हुआ था। गुरुवार के आंकड़ाें से आप काेराेना की अब रफ्तार का अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं। क्याेंकि, सिर्फ 24 घंटे में 76 मरीज सामने आ गए हैं। इधर, इधर, पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें का आंकड़ा भी 2800 के करीब पहुंच गया है।

इन इलाकाें में मिले पाॅजिटिव

गाेपाल नगर, पिपलौदा, जेल, धानमंडी, जवाहर नगर, काटजू नगर, शहर सराय, पाेरवाड़ाें का वास, लाेकेंद्र विहार, धनजी भाई का नाेहरा, कस्तूरबा नगर, बैंक काॅलाेनी, महेश नगर, हनुमान रुंडी, पैलेस राेड, काॅलेज राेड, मंगलमूर्ति, जावरा, सालाखेड़ी, ओल्ड रेलवे काॅलाेनी, वेद व्यास काॅलाेनी, मित्र निवास राेड, बजाज खाना जावरा, 80 फीट राेड आदि।

बुजुर्ग भी हाे रहे संक्रमित - गुरुवार काे मिली रिपाेर्ट में 9 लाेगाें की उम्र 60 साल से ज्यादा है। बुजुर्गों का संक्रमित हाेना चिंता की बात है। वहीं, 30 से 40 साल की उम्र के लाेग सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित हाे रहे हैं।
नए पाॅजिटिव में 27 महिलाएं- पुरुषाें में संक्रमण का मामला ज्यादा सामने आ रहा है। गुरुवार काे मिली रिपाेर्ट में 27 महिलाएं हैं ताे वहीं, 49 पुरुष हैं। पुरुषाें का घर से ज्यादा बाहर रहना बड़ा कारण है।
बुजुर्ग घराें में ही रहें- ^लाेगाें से अपील है कि वे मास्क, सैनिटाइजेशन का ख्याल रखें। भीड़ वाले स्थानाें पर ना जाए ताे बेहतर है। घर में बुजुर्गांे काे बाहर ना जाने दें ताे बेहतर रहेगा। - डाॅ. प्रमाेद प्रजापति, -नाेडल अधिकारी, काेविड-19

