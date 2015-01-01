पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयकर जांच:91 घंटे चली आयकर जांच रात 12.20 बजे खत्म, बुलियन व्यापारी कोठारी के रामगढ़ चौड़ावास के घर पर 14 घंटे चला सर्च ऑपरेशन

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
रामगढ़ चौड़ावास में बुलियन व्यापारी कोठारी के घर सर्चिंग करती टीम।
  • गुरुवार रात स्टेशन से पकड़ाया था 3.31 करोड़ रुपए का सोना-चांदी और नकदी, टीम इंदौर रवाना

बिना बिल और ब्लैक मनी का स्टेशन पर पकड़ाया 3.31 करोड़ का सोना-चांदी और नकदी की आयकर जांच सोमवार रात 12.20 बजे खत्म हो गई। गुरुवार रात रेलवे स्टेशन से माल पकड़ाने के बाद शुक्रवार को इंदौर से यहां पहुंचकर आयकर विभाग की टीम ने कार्रवाई शुरू की थी।

इस दौरान टीम के 22 से ज्यादा सदस्यों ने एक दर्जन से ज्यादा सराफा व्यापारियों के यहां जांच की। इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग ने बुलियन सराफा व्यापारी जितेंद्र कोठारी के रामगढ़ चौड़ावास स्थित घर में सुबह 10 से रात 12 बजे तक सर्च एंड सीजर ऑपरेशन किया। ऑपरेशन में रविवार को व्यापारी के चार ठिकानों पर एक साथ सर्चिंग हुई थी। सोमवार को व्यापारी के पूरे परिवार की मौजूदगी में टीम ने दस्तावेजों की जांच कर पूरा हिसाब-किताब बना लिया है। इसकी जांच के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी। बताया जा रहा है कि सोमवार की सर्चिंग में अघोषित आय सामने आई है। टीम ने परिवार के सदस्यों के बयान भी लिए हैं। आज कोर्ट में पेश कर सकते हैं आरोपी को : गुरुवार रात जिस कोरियर बॉय से आरपीएफ क्राइम ब्रांच ने सोना-चांदी और नकदी बरामद की थी, उसे मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जा सकता है। आरपीएफ ने उसके खिलाफ स्टेशन पर अनधिकृत प्रवेश का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

दस्तावेज की जब्ती के लिए दुकान पर भी गई थी आयकर टीम

सुबह कार्रवाई शुरू होने के बाद आयकर की एक टीम सराफा व्यापारी जितेंद्र कोठारी को लेकर सराफा एसोसिएशन भवन स्थित उसके स्वर्ण मंदिर बुलियन दुकान पर भी गई थी। करीब 25 मिनट की जांच के बाद टीम ने दुकान से कुछ और दस्तावेज जब्ती में लिए हैं।

अब दूसरे सराफा व्यापारियों पर भी आयकर की नजर : सराफा व्यापारियों से इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में अघोषित आय मिलने के बाद अब आयकर विभाग की नजर बाजार के अन्य सराफा व्यापारियों पर है। इसके लिए उसने सभी बड़े व्यापारियों की कुंडली खंगालना शुरू कर दिया है। कुछ ही दिनों में या इस कार्रवाई के पूरी होने के बाद उन व्यापारियों पर भी आयकर की कार्रवाई हो सकती है।

