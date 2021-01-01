पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:जीएसटी में बार-बार बदलाव से अकाउंटेंट हो रहे परेशान, वित्तीय वर्ष के बीच में नया नियम नहीं लागू किया जाए

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • अकाउंटेंट एसोसिएशन ने सौंपा ज्ञापन, मुख्य रूप से रिटर्न भरने के दौरान आ रही है समस्या

जीएसटी में आ रही तकनीकी समस्या से रतलाम ही नहीं बल्कि देशभर के अकाउंटेंट परेशान हैं। शुक्रवार को रतलाम अकाउंटेंट्स एसोसिएशन ने वेस्टर्न महाराष्ट्र टैक्स प्रैक्टिशनर एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर ऑल इंडिया प्रोटेस्ट कमेटी के साथ मिलकर विरोध जताया। रतलाम सहित देश की 200 संस्थाओं ने विरोध जताया। इसमें बताया कि जीएसटी को लागू हुए 4 साल हो गए हैं किंतु जीएसटी में स्थिरता नहीं आई है। ऐसे में इससे परेशानी हो रही है और रिटर्न भरने में वक्त लग रहा है। इससे वित्तीय वर्ष के बीच में बदलाव का कोई भी नोटिफिकेशन नहीं लाया जाए। इस अवसर पर अध्यक्ष दीपक अग्रवाल, शुभम कांठेड़, पुरुषोत्तम पांचाल, ईश्वर गोयल, प्रकाश गहलोत, मनोज शर्मा, जितेंद्र झामर, अजय खिमेसरा ने वित्तमंत्री के नाम जीएसटी अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस मौके पर महेश पांचाल, राहुल भटेवरा, विनोद झामर, राजेन्द्र शर्मा, शुभम गेलड़ा , सैफुद्दीन मसालावाला, हरीश मेघानी, महेश खत्री, सत्यनारायण राठौड़, मोहन सिंह पंवार, दर्पण अग्रवाल, पंकज जैन आदि अकाउंटेंट मौजूद थे।

ये चाहते हैं अकाउंटेंट
{ जीएसटी रिटर्न में भूल सुधार करने हेतु रिवाइज रिटर्न की सुविधा।
{ आईटीसी लेने की समय सीमा को समाप्त किया जाए।
{ आरसीएम की आईटीसी लेने की समय सीमा को समाप्त किया जाए।
{ आईटीसी की पात्रता को सितंबर के रिटर्न तक ही लिया जाता है। उसे वार्षिक रिटर्न तक लें।
{ जीएसटीआर 3 बी में निगेटिव फिगर डालने की सुविधा दी जाए।
{99 फीसदी आईटीसी लेकर 1 फीसदी टैक्स नगद से भरने के नियम को हटाया जाए।

