पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • After Discussing Tea, Tiwari's Support To Chaturvedi, Former Directors Kumayun And Vyas Also Came Together

चुनाव को लेकर हलचल मची:चाय पर चर्चा करने के बाद तिवारी का चतुर्वेदी को समर्थन, पूर्व डायरेक्टर कुमायूं व व्यास भी साथ आए

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तारीख का ऐलान होने के बाद से जेसी बैंक चुनाव को लेकर हलचल मची हुई है। मजबूत दावेदार माने जा रहे अशोक राधेश्याम तिवारी ने गुरुवार को वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलाइज यूनियन के अधिकृत प्रत्याशी सुनील चतुर्वेदी को समर्थन दे दिया है। पांच-छह दिन से चल रही इस खींचतान के यूं खत्म होने के पीछे की वजह चाय पर चर्चा बताई जा रही है। उधर मंडल मंत्री मनोहर बारठ, सहायक मंडल मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह साैलंकी की पहल पर पूर्व डायरेक्टर रामखिलावन कुमायूं और प्रकाश चंद्र व्यास ने एम्पलाइज यूनियन के साथ आ खड़े हुए हैं। इस गठजोड़ से दूसरे संगठनों की माथे पर फिर चिंता की लकीरें उभर आई है। कद्दावर नेता तिवारी के साथ पूर्व डायरेक्टर कुमायूं और व्यास के साथ आने से एम्प्लाइज यूनियन की स्थिति और मजबूत हो गई है। उधर वेस्टर्न रेलवे मजदूर संघ, पश्चिम रेलवे कर्मचारी परिषद और एसटी एससी ने भी प्रचार-प्र सार की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

चल रही खींचतान - चुनाव की नामांकन प्रक्रिया मार्च में हुई थी। पूर्व मंडल मंत्री द्वारा निकाले जाने का बयान देने से नाराज अशोक तिवारी ने निर्दलीय फाॅर्म भर दिया था। जुलाई से नए मंडल मंत्री मनोहर बारठ ने वेरेएयू की कमान संभाली और तिवारी को वापस एम्पलाइज यूनियन में ले आए। ऐसे यूनियन के अधिकृत उम्मीदवार सुनील चतुर्वेदी, रंजीता वैष्णव के साथ अशोक तिवारी भी प्रत्याशी हो गए। इसे लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई थी कि अब बैठेगा कौन। घटनाक्रम में ट्वीट्स तब आया जब चतुर्वेदी गुरुवार सुबह तिवारी के यहां चाय पीने पहुंच गए। चुस्कियों के साथ गिले-शिकवे दूर हुए और तिवारी और चतुर्वेदी का गठजोड़ बन गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें