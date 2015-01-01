पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निजीकरण:निजीकरण के विरोध में सभी विद्युत संगठन लामबंद, तीन सूत्रीय मांग को लेकर होगा प्रदेशव्यापी आंदोलन

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • आंदोलन को लेकर भोपाल के बीएमएस भवन में बैठक आयोजित

निजीकरण के विरोध में सभी विद्युत संगठन लामबंद हो गए हैं। तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर प्रदेशव्यापी आंदोलन की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसको लेकर बीएमएस भवन भोपाल में सभी संगठनों की बैठक हुई। भारतीय मजदूर संघ के विभाग प्रमुख रतलाम, मंदसौर, नीमच व महासंघ के संगठन प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर शर्मा व मध्यप्रदेश पश्चिम क्षेत्र बिजली कर्मचारी महासंघ के संयुक्त मंत्री लोकेश कटारिया ने बताया कि निजीकरण किसी भी स्थिति में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

निजीकरण का प्रस्ताव वापस नहीं लिया तो काम बंद करेंगे
विरोध को लेकर मध्य प्रदेश विद्युत निजीकरण विरोधी संयुक्त मोर्चा का गठन हुआ। सभी संगठनों ने मिलकर निजीकरण के प्रस्ताव के विरोध में एकमत होकर आंदोलन की रूपरेखा बनाई। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि अगर सरकार विद्युत क्षेत्र के निजीकरण का प्रस्ताव वापस नहीं लेती है तो समस्त विद्युत क्षेत्र में काम बंद कर हड़ताल की जाएगी। बैठक में प्रदेश के सभी विद्युत संगठन मप्र बिजली कर्मचारी महासंघ, अभियंता संघ, पावर इंजीनियर एंड एंप्लाइज एसोसिएशन सहित सभी संगठन शामिल हुए।

