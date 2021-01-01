पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:नींद से उठाया तो गुस्से में ट्रक ड्राइवर ने कार ठोंकी, महिला से भिड़ी कार, मौत

रतलाम3 घंटे पहले
  • शिवशंकर काॅलोनी के पास सोमवार रात को हुई घटना, ट्रक ड्राइवर भागा

नींद से उठाने पर गुस्से में आए ट्रक ड्राइवर ने ट्रक से कार को ठोंका। इसकी चपेट में महिला आ गई। चंद्रशेखर आजाद मार्ग नागदा (उज्जैन) निवासी सुनील टांक ने बताया नागदा में ट्रांसपोर्ट फर्म है। भाई अनिल के साथ कार से रतलाम आए थे। परिचित व्यक्ति का ट्रक भी रतलाम आया था जो पहलवान बाबा की दरगाह के पास तौल कांटे पर खड़ा था। रात को उस ड्राइवर को भोजन देने गए तो एक और परिचित बदनावर निवासी वसीम का ट्रक (एमपी 09 एचजी 7730) खड़ा मिला। कोई परेशानी तो नहीं पूछने के लिए ड्राइवर को उठाया। जवाब नहीं दिया तो वसीम को फोन लगाकर पूछा। वसीम ने बताया ट्रक बेच दिया है तभी ड्राइवर उठ गया। वह नशे में था। नींद से उठाने पर नाराज हो गया। जब सुनील व अनिल कार लेकर जाने लगे तब ड्राइवर ट्रक लाया और कार को टक्कर मार दी। कार महिला से टकराते हुए इलेक्ट्रिक पोल से टकराकर रुक गई। आरोपी ड्राइवर ट्रक भगा ले गया।

सुनील भी जख्मी हुआ
दुर्घटना में सुनील को चोट लगी। घायल महिला 50 वर्षीय बसंता बाई पति बाबूलाल धारविया और सुनील टांक को रात 12:35 बजे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जहां से परिजन मंगलवार सुबह गंभीर घायल बसंता बाई को वड़ोदरा ले गए। सुबह 9:30 बजे बसंता बाई की मौत हो गई।

