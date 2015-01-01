पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मप्र प्रोफेशनल बोर्ड:किसान कल्याण और विकास विभाग में पदों की भर्ती के लिए 24 नवंबर तक करें आवेदन

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
मप्र प्रोफेशनल बोर्ड भोपाल द्वारा किसान कल्याण तथा विकास विभाग भोपाल के अंतर्गत ग्रामीण कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी एवं वरिष्ठ कृषि विकास अधिकारी (कार्यपालिक) पदों की भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा आयोजित की गई है। इन पदों की भर्ती के लिए 24 नवंबर तक आवेदन पत्र भरे जाएंगे। जबकि 29 नवंबर तक भरे हुए आवेदन पत्रों में संशोधन किया जा सकता है। इन पदों की भर्ती में केवल मप्र के मूल निवासी ही आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसकी परीक्षा 10 व 13 फरवरी 2021 में दो पालियों में आयोजित होगी। पहली पाली में वरिष्ठ कृषि विकास अधिकारी की परीक्षा आयोजित होगी।

