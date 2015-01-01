पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:एटीएम फुल, निगरानी सीसीटीवी के भरोसे, ऐसे में वारदात का डर

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • रात के समय अधिकतर एटीएम लावारिस रहते हैं

दीपोत्सव शुरू होते ही खरीदारी का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। बाजार में सभी एटीएम फुल हैं। दिनभर रुपए निकालने के लिए लोगों की कतार लगी रहती है। रात के समय अधिकतर एटीएम लावारिस नजर आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में रात-बे-रात कोई वारदात हो जाए तो हैरानी की बात नहीं होगी। जब जवाबदार खुद ही चोरों को खुला न्येता देंगे तो उनके हौसले बढ़ना लाजमी है। इधर, बैंक प्रबंधन सीसीटीवी कैमरों के भरोसे है। नगर में 8 से अधिक बैंकें हैं और 15 से अधिक एटीएम हैं। त्योहारी सीजन की खरीदारी को लेकर लोगों को किसी तरह की दिक्कत न हो, इसके लिए सभी बैंकों ने एटीएम में पर्याप्त राशि लोड कर रखी है। दिनभर लोगों की कतार एटीएम पर पैसे निकालने के लिए लगी रहती है लेकिन रात होते होते एटीएम वीरान होने लगते हैं। अधिकतर एटीएम के दरवाजे खुले हैं, सुरक्षा के नाम पर कोई सिक्युरिटी गार्ड नहीं। पुलिस प्रशासन भी व्यस्तता के चलते इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। जवाबदारों का ध्यान तभी आकर्षित होगा, जब कोई बड़ी घटना हो जाएगी। लोगों के अनुसार रात के समय चोरी बढ़ जाती है। चोर जब सूने मकान को नहीं छोड़ते तो बिना सिक्युरिटी गार्ड के एटीएम में लूट करने में क्या परेशानी हो सकती है। सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत ने बताया कि सुरक्षा इंतजाम के लिए बैंकों को निर्देशित करेंगे और एटीएम पर सिक्युरिटी गार्ड रखने की समझाइश भी देंगे।

