त्योहार के पहले एटीएम में कैश का लोड बढ़ा:शाम को ही खाली हो रहे हैं शहर में लगे एटीएम

रतलाम36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैश इज नॉट एवेलेबल प्लीज विजिट नियर बॉय एटीएम के मैसेज आ रहे

बाजार में दीपावली की खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है। ऐसे में एटीएम जल्दी खाली हो रहे हैं और रुपए निकालने के लिए आने वाले लोगों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। मंगलवार को भी शहर के एटीएम की यही स्थिति रही और शाम होते ही अधिकतर एटीएम खाली हो गए। इधर बैंकों का कहना है कि सभी एटीएम में पैसा फुल लोडेड किया जा रहा है लेकिन त्योहार के चलते निकासी बढ़ गई है। चूंकि दीपावली में दस दिन बचे हैं, ऐसे में एटीएम पर लोड और बढ़ेगा और निकासी का ग्राफ बढ़ेगा। ऐसे में बैंकों को एटीएम फुल लोडेड करना चाहिए ताकि परेशानी ना आए। शहर में 85 एटीएम लगे हैं। इनमें 6 से 7 करोड़ रुपए की निकासी रोज हो रही है। जबकि पहले यह आंकड़ा 3 करोड़ से 3.50 करोड़ रुपए रोज था। रोज एटीएम में पैसा लोड किया जा रहा है : लीड बैंक मैनेजर राकेश गर्ग ने बताया ग्राहकों को रुपए निकासी में दिक्कत ना आए इसके लिए सभी एटीएम में रोज पैसा लोड किया जा रहा है लेकिन त्योहार से निकासी बढ़ गई है। बैंकों को एटीएम में पर्याप्त नकदी रखने के निर्देश दिए जाएंगे।

कहां-क्या स्थिति रही
{स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का ई कार्नर- मित्र निवास रोड स्थित ई काॅर्नर पर शाम 6 बजे तीनों ही मशीन में कैश नहीं था। इससे रुपए निकले और लोग परेशान होते रहे।
{स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया भरावा कुई- यहां भी शाम 6.30 बजे कैश नहीं था। रुपए निकालने आने वाले लोगों को वापस लौटना पड़ा।
{स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया एटीएम दीनदयालनगर- यह इस क्षेत्र का प्रमुख एटीएम है और अधिकतर लोग यही से रुपए निकालते हैं लेकिन यहां भी रुपए नहीं निकले।
{बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा- चांदनीचौक में लगे एटीएम में शाम 7 बजे रुपए नहीं थे। इससे रुपए निकालने आने वाले लोगों को खाली हाथ लौटना पड़ रहा है।
{कैनरा बैंक के एटीएम से भी शाम को रुपए नहीं निकले।

