आंदोलन:अगस्त क्रांति स्पेशल निरस्त, 10 ट्रेनों को दूसरे रास्तों से गुजारा

रतलाम36 मिनट पहले
  • गुर्जर आंदोलन का असर }तीसरे दिन बिगड़ा ट्रेनों का शेड्यूल

हिंडोन सिटी-बयाना जंक्शन सेक्शन में रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठकर चल रहे गुर्जर आंदोलन के तीसरे दिन ट्रेनों का आवागमन और बिगड़ गया है। मंगलवार को 02953 मुंबई सेंट्रल-निजामउद्दीन अगस्त क्रांति स्पेशल को निरस्त करना पड़ा, तो 10 अन्य ट्रेनों को दूसरे रास्तों से चलाना पड़ा। दिनों दिन बढ़ते आंदोलन के असर से ट्रेनों के सुरक्षित संचालन के लिए रेलवे का पूरा महकमा अलर्ट होकर काम कर रहा है। डीआरएम विनीत गुप्ता खुद रेलवे कंट्रोल से परिचालन पर नजर रखे हुए हैं।

इन ट्रेनों को दूसरे रास्तों से चलाया

04418 निजामउद्दीन-पुणे - वाया मथुरा-बिना-संत हिरदाराम नगर-नागदा चलेगी। 02416 नई दिल्‍ली-इंदौर - वाया दिल्‍ली-जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर 02904 अमृतसर- मुंबई सेंट्रल - वाया मथुरा-‍बीना-संत हिरदाराम 02415 इंदौर-नई दि‍ल्ली - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-दिल्‍ली 02964 उदयपुर-निजामउद्दीन - वाया चंदेरिया-जयपुर-दिल्ली 02951 मुंबई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्‍ली राजधानी - वाया संत हिरदाराम नगर-बीना-मथुरा 09111 वलसाढ़-हरिद्वार - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी 02941 भावनगर टर्मिनस-आसनसोल - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-बांदीकुई-भरतपुर 02903 मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर - वाया नागदा-संत हिरदाराम नगर-बीना-मथुरा 09037 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-गोरखपुर - वाया सवाई माधोपुर-जयपुर-भरतपुर

