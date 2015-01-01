पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी बात:बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर, अहमदाबाद-दरभंगा ट्रेन में चार स्लीपर कोच बढ़ाए

रतलाम
  • अहमदाबाद-पटना ट्रेन में भी नए कोचों में किया इजाफा

यात्रियों ज्यादा से ज्यादा सीट उपलब्ध कराने के लिए रेलवे ने मंडल से होकर चलने वाली तीन जोड़ी ट्रेन के रैक में बदलाव करते हुए 4 और स्लीपर कोच जोड़ने का फैसला किया है।

ये कोच 09025/26 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर में बांद्रा टर्मिनस से 21 दिसंबर से तथा अमृतसर से 23 दिसंबर से जुड़ने लगेगी। 09465/66 अहमदाबाद-दरभंगा एक्सप्रेस में अहमदाबाद से 25 दिसंबर से और दरभंगा से 28 दिसंबर से तथा 09447/48 अहमदाबाद-पटना एक्सप्रेस में अहमदाबाद से 23 दिसंबर से तथा पटना से 25 दिसंबर से जोड़े जाएंगे।

यार्ड रिमॉडलिंग : दो जोड़ी ट्रेन निरस्त उत्तर मध्य रेलवे के कोसी कलां स्टेशन के पास चौथी लाइन के लिए किए जा रहे यार्ड रिमॉडलिंग के चलते मंडल से होकर चलने वाली दो जोड़ी गाड़ियों को निरस्त किया गया है। इनमें 02264 निजामुद्दीन-पुणे स्पेशल 28 दिसंबर तक, 02263 पुणे-निजामउद्दीन स्पेशल 29 दिसंबर तक, 02917 अहमदाबाद-निजामउद्दीन 28 दिसंबर तक, 02918 निजामउद्दीन-अहमदाबाद स्पेशल 29 दिसंबर तक निरस्त रहेगी।

अब 20 जनवरी तक चलेगी हैदराबाद-जयपुर-हैदराबाद

मंडल के उज्जैन, रतलाम, मंदसौर, नीमच होते हुए चलने वाली हैदराबाद-जयपुर-हैदराबाद साप्ताहिक ट्रेन अब 20 जनवरी तक चलेगी। खास बात यह है कि इसका संचालन समय और स्टॉपेज में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। यात्री इसके अनुसार शेड्यूल बना सकते हैं।

