फसल बीमा:किसानों के खाते में आ रही बीमा राशि ऋण खातों में जमा करवा रहे हैं बैंक

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीमा राशि जारी होने के बाद भी किसानों की समस्या है बरकरार

किसानों के खाते में फसल बीमा की आई राशि बैंक किसानों को देने के बजाए ऋण खाते में जमा कर रहे हैं। इससे किसानों की जरूरत के काम नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं। बैंक तथा सहकारी समितियां अपना बकाया जमा करने के लिए किसानों को परेशाानी में डाल रही है। किसानों के खाते में आई फसल बीमा राशि काे ऋण खाते में समायोजित किया जा रहा है, शासन के आदेश है कि फसल बीमा की राशि से ऋण वसूली नहीं की जाए। जो किसान बैंक में जाते हैं, उन्‍हें सहकारी समिति से नोड्युज लाने काे कहा जाता है। किसान सहकारी समिति पहुंचता है तो उनसे खाली विड्राल भरवा कर राशि उनके खाते में जमा की जा रही है।

फसल बीमा की राशि हाथ में ही नहीं आई
कोटड़ा के किसान मदन, आम्‍बा के किसान मियाराम पाटीदार, कन्‍हैयालाल पाटीदार, चुन्‍नीलाल मीणा ने बताया किसानों को फसल बीमा ताे मिला है लेकिन उसकी राशि उनके हाथाें तक नहीं पहुंची। जो खाते ओवरड्यू है उनसे तो वसूली की ही जा रही है, जो खाते निरंक है उनको भी राशि नहीं दी जा रही है। कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष दिलीपसिंह राठौर का कहना है कि किसान परेशान हो रहे हैं। सहकारी समिति के पूर्व अध्‍यक्ष महेश नांदेचा ने बताया बैंक अपनी वसूली को बढ़ाने के लिए किसानों को जबरन परेशान कर रहे हैं।

परेशान नहीं कर रहे, स्वेच्छा से बकाया जमा करवा रहे - ^जिन किसानों का पिछला ऋण बकाया है, उनकी राशि जमा कर रहे हैं। नए ऋण की राशि में किसान स्वेच्छा से राशि जमा करवाते हैं तो जमा की जा रही है। किसी भी किसान को परेशान नहीं किया जा रहा है।
दिलीप चौहान, सहकारी बैंक प्रबंधक

बैंक से मौखिक आदेश मिला - ^बैंक से मौखिक आदेश मिला है कि समिति के जिन किसानों की फसल बीमा राशि आई है, उनसे विड्राल भरवाकर उनके ऋण खाते में जमा कर दी जाए। 3 दिन बाद नवीन ऋण प्रदान कर दिया जाए।
-कालूराम पाटीदार, प्रबंधक सहकारी समिति आम्बा

