पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बढ़ रहा डेंगू:सावधान रहें... ब्लड प्लेटलेट्स की 200 प्रतिशत ज्यादा मांग

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंदसाैर सहित पड़ोसी जिलाें काे भी हमारे जिले से दे रहे प्लेटलेट्स

जिले के निजी अस्पतालों में डेंगू के 3 केस सामने आ गए हैं। हालांकि, ये सरकारी रिकाॅर्ड है। हकीकत में देखा जाए ताे जिले के प्राइवेट ब्लड बैंक से रक्त से निकलने वाले प्लेटलेट्स की मांग 200 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गई है। इधर, अब जिले में डेंगू के कुल केस 10 हाे गए हैं।
जिले में दाे साल से डेंगू कहर बरपा रहा है। इस साल अब तक राहत थी, लेकिन अब डेंगू के केस मिल रहे हैं। निजी अस्पतालाें में तीन केस सामने आए हैं। कुल पाॅजिटिव केस ताे 10 हाे गए हैं, लेकिन मानव सेवा समिति ब्लड बैंक से एक सप्ताह से प्लेटलेट्स की मांग बढ़ गई है। राेज 60 यूनिट प्लेटलेट्स दी जा रही है, जबकि सामान्य दिनाें में आंकड़ा 20 के आसपास ही रहता है। प्लेटलेट्स की जरूरत मरीजाें काे सबसे ज्यादा हाेती है।
इधर... जिला अस्पताल में सुविधा पर फायदा नहीं मिला

जिला अस्पताल में ब्लड प्लेटलेट्स की सुविधा है लेकिन इसका फायदा नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि यहां ब्लड कंपाेनेंट यूनिट का लाइसेंस ही नहीं हाे सका है। सुविधा के लिए जिला अस्पताल में 2016 में 35 लाख 80 हजार रुपए से ब्लड कंपोनेंट यूनिट की मशीन आ गई थी लेकिन उपयाेग में नहीं आ सकी। ब्लड एफरेसिस मशीन की सुविधा अस्पताल से छीन चुकी है। इधर, रेडक्राॅस के पूर्व चैयरमैन महेंद्र गादिया ने भी मशीन काे जल्द से जल्द शुरू करने की मांग की है। इसके लिए उन्हाेंने आंदालेन करने की भी बात कही।

पुणे भेजी डिमांड- जिले में मंदसाैर के सैंपल भी आ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार काे मलेरिया अधिकारी डाॅ. प्रमाेद प्रजापति ने लैब की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। डाॅ. प्रजापति ने बताया कि आईजीएम किट का स्टाॅक कम है, ऐसे में पुणे से किट मंगवाने के लिए डिमांड दी है। 10 दिन में किट आ जाएगी।

सुबह दें जानकारी-
मानव सेवा समिति ब्लड बैंक के गाेविंद काकानी ने बताया प्लेटलेट्स के लिए आसपास के जिलाें से लाेग पहुंच रहे हैं। जिलाें में मशीन की सुविधा नहीं है। लाेगाें से भी अपील है कि वे प्लेट्लेट्स के लिए सुबह जानकारी दें।

दाे साल से लगातार 150 से ज्यादा मिल रहे मरीज -

वर्ष मरीज 2015 70 2016 32 2017 34 वर्ष मरीज 2018 242 2019 162

महिला व छाेटे बच्चे ज्यादा सतर्क रहें- डेंगू का खतरा महिलाओं व छाेटे बच्चाें काे ज्यादा रहता है। ऐसा इसलिए क्याेंकि डेंगू का मच्छर दिन में काटता है, इस वक्त ज्यादातर घराें में महिलाएं व बच्चे रहते हैं। 2018 में 60 प्रतिशत केस इस तरह के सामने आए थे। मलेरिया अधिकारी डाॅ. प्रजापति ने बताया ये मच्छर साफ पानी में पैदा हाेते हैं, साफ पानी इकट्ठा ना हाेने दें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें