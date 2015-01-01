पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेसी बैंक चुनाव:दीवाली से पहले आधा मंडल नापने की रणनीति में घूम रहे दावेदार

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • दीवाली के बाद चुनाव में 12 दिन ही बचेंगे इसलिए प्रत्याशी सक्रिय

त्योहारी तैयारियों को छोड़ जेसी बैंक चुनाव के उम्मीदवार वोट मांगने के लिए स्टेशन, वर्कशॉप और ट्रैक पर घूम रहे हैं। मतदान 26 नवंबर को होना है। इस मान से दीवाली के बाद सिर्फ 12 दिन बचेंगे। ऐसे में उम्मीदवार दीवाली के पहले आधे मंडल में जनसंपर्क करने की रणनीति से घूम रहे हैं। टक्कर वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलाइज यूनियन और वेस्टर्न रेलवे मजदूर संघ के बीच है, इसलिए प्रत्याशियों के बाद ट्रेड यूनियन के पदाधिकारी भी जोर लगा रहे हैं। वे सभी जनसंपर्क में लगे रहे।

वेरेमसं : ट्रैक पर गैंगमैनों के साथ लगा रहे नारे

वेस्टर्न रेलवे मजदूर संघ के प्रत्याशी नीलम कौर और वाजिद स्टेशन के साथ ट्रैक पर काम कर रही गैंग के कर्मचारियों से भी मिल रहे हैं। मंडल मंत्री बीके गर्ग ने बताया कि कर्मचारियों का भारी साथ मिल रहा है। दोनों प्रत्याशी हमारे जीतेंगे। मीडिया प्रभारी गौरव दुबे ने बताया कि दाहोद वर्कशॉप से सबसे ज्यादा समर्थन मिला है। मंडल मुख्यालय के साथ रतलाम-नौगांवा सेक्शन हो चुका है। दीवाली के पहले तक आधा मंडल में संपर्क कर लेंगे।

वेरेएयू : नीमच से रतलाम तक हर स्टेशन पर रुके
वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलाइज यूनियन के प्रत्याशी सुनील चतुर्वेदी और रंजीता मंगलवार को नीमच से रतलाम तक के सारे स्टेशनों पर रुक कर कर्मचारियों से मिले। बुधवार को रतलाम-दाहोद सेक्शन में संपर्क करेंगे। इस दौरान मंडल मंत्री मनोहर बारठ, नरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी, हरीश चांदवानी सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी साथ रहे। मीडिया प्रभारी अशोक तिवारी ने बताया कि बुधवार को रतलाम-दाहोद सेक्शन में संपर्क होगा। इसके लिए पूरी टीम रात को ही रवाना हो गई है।

पीआरकेपी : हर एक कर्मचारी तक पहुंच रहे उम्मीदवार
पश्चिम रेलवे कर्मचारी परिषद की इंदु सिन्हा और विमल सिंह रणनीति के तहत प्रत्येक कर्मचारी से बात कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान पीआरकेपी द्वारा किए गए काम और भविष्य की योजनाओं भी बता रहे हैं। वर्तमान डायरेक्टर और प्रत्याशी इंदु सिन्हा ने बताया डायरेक्टर रहते कर्मचारी हित में बहुत काम किए हैं। उससे बहुत सपोर्ट मिल रहा है। दाहोद वर्कशॉप सबसे बड़ा है। वहां से अच्छे वोट मिलने की उम्मीद है।

