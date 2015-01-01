पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रात 12:30 बजे तक चली जांच:दो करोड़ की ब्लैक मनी का खुलासा, 1 करोड़ का हवाला करने वाले कोठारी ने किया सरेंडर

रतलाम44 मिनट पहले
  • कोठारी के स्वर्ण मंदिर बुलियन पर आयकर का सर्च एंड सीजर ऑपरेशन

दो दिन पहले स्टेशन पर पकड़े गए 3.31 करोड़ के सोना-चांदी व नकदी में से दो करोड़ ब्लैक मनी के थे। आयकर ने जिन सराफा व्यापारियों को नोटिस जारी किए थे, उनमें से एक को छोड़ सभी ने अघोषित आय स्वीकार कर ली है। तीन दिन से आयकर विभाग इंदौर की इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग के संपर्क में होने के बावजूद चकमा दे रहा सराफा व्यापारी जितेंद्र कोठारी रविवार को हत्थे चढ़ गया। दो दिन से इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग शहर में डेरा डालकर कोठारी की घेराबंदी की थी। रविवार सुबह कोठारी के गोशाला रोड स्थित घर पर दबिश दी गई लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। घेराबंदी से घबराए सराफा व्यापारी ने शाम 5.30 बजे खुद टीम के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया। इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग ने उसके हत्थे चढ़ते ही सर्च एंड सीजर ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया। सीनियर अफसरों की देखरेख में दस से ज्यादा अधिकारियों की चार टीम उसके घर, सराफा एसोसिएशन भवन स्थित दुकान सहित चार ठिकानों पर सर्चिंग कर रही है।

नकदी में 1.04 करोड़ कोठारी के, छापे में सोने-चांदी की सिल्लियों के साथ और नकदी मिली

आयकर विभाग के अनुसार स्टेशन पर कोरियर बॉय (आंगड़िए) से पकड़ाई 2.29 करोड़ की नकदी में से 1.04 करोड़ अकेले जितेंद्र कोठारी के हैं। इतना ही नहीं रविवार रात 12.30 बजे तक चली छापे की कार्रवाई में और भी अघोषित नकदी के साथ बुलियन यानी सोने के बिस्किट और चांदी की सिल्लियां भी मिली हैं।

बाकी को भी धरेंगे
11 सराफा व्यापारियों से पूछताछ के साथ आयकर विभाग उनके दस्तावेज जांच चुकी है। लगभग सभी हिसाब-किताब जांच चुके हैं। लगभग सभी सोना-चांदी और नकदी को लेकर हिसाब-किताब नहीं दे पाए हैं। ऐसे में आयकर विभाग ने अघोषित आय को लेकर आगे की कार्रवाई भी प्रारंभ कर दी है।

आधी रात में छोड़ा
आयकर की टीम शनिवार को जिन सराफा व्यापारियों को दस्तावेज के साथ पूछताछ के लिए ले गई थी। उन्हें आधी रात के बाद लगभग 12.30 बजे छोड़ा। घबराए व्यापारियों का कहना है कि बिल व अन्य दस्तावेज बताने के बावजूद आयकर विभाग अघोषित आय बताने का दबाव बना रहा है।

दो साल पहले ही शुरू किया था सराफे में व्यापार
सराफा व्यापारी जितेंद्र कोठारी मूलत: झकनावदा (पेटलावद के पास) का रहने वाला बताया जा रहा है। दो साल पहले ही रतलाम आकर सराफे में व्यापार शुरू किया था। यही वजह है कि अधिकांश स्थानीय सराफा कारोबारियों को उसके बारे में पूरी जानकारी नहीं है। सराफा एसोसिएशन भवन के जिस दुकान में स्वर्ण मंदिर बुलियन नामक दुकान खोल रखी है। एसोसिएशन के रिकॉर्ड में वह विशाल शर्मा के नाम पर दर्ज है।
पहली बार हवाला के तहत पकड़ में आई राशि और बुलियन का मामला आयकर ने सर्च में बदला

ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब हवाला में पकड़ी नकदी और बुलियन (सोने-चांदी की सिल्लियों) के मामले की जांच को आयकर विभाग ने सर्च में बदल दिया है। सराफा व्यापारी कोठारी के तीन दिन से चकमा देने के बाद आयकर विभाग को पहले ही बड़ी गड़बड़ी होने का संदेह गहरा गया था। इसके चलते उसने शनिवार को ही भोपाल मुख्यालय से सर्च एंड सीजर ऑपरेशन की अनुमति लेकर शहर में डेरा डाल दिया था।

एक भी व्यापारी सराफा एसोसिएशन का सदस्य नहीं
सराफा एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष झमक भरगट ने बताया जितने भी व्यापारी पकड़ाए हैं, उनमें एक भी सराफा एसोसिएशन का सदस्य नहीं हैं। स्वर्ण मंदिर बुलियन वाले व्यापारी ने दो साल पहले ही कारोबार शुरू किया था। व्यापारियों की इस करतूत से पूरे सराफे की बदनामी हो रही है।

83.25 प्रतिशत भरना पड़ सकती है पेनल्टी

^कर की रकम पर 25 प्रतिशत अधिभार और अघोषित आय पर 10 प्रतिशत की पेनल्टी भी लगाई जा सकती है। इस तरह लगभग 83.25% तक हो सकती है। अर्पित शर्मा, पूर्व चेयरमैन- आईसीएआई (इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेंट ऑफ इंडिया) रतलाम ब्रांच

