धनतेरस:ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में बूम, इस साल छोटी दीवाली तक होगी खरीदारी

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • छोटी दीवाली तक देंगे डिलीवरी, पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार मांग ज्यादा
  • धनतेरस के लिए 1200 टू व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर बुक
  • 20 फीसदी किसानी खरीदी बढ़ी, अब 70 फीसदी भागीदारी

कोरोना के बावजूद ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में बूम है। इस सेक्टर में कारों में पिछले साल की तुलना में 25 फीसदी ज्यादा डिमांड है। कारों में तो इतनी ज्यादा खरीदारी है कि कई कंपनियों के मॉडलों में तो वेटिंग शुरू हो गई है। खरीदारी ज्यादा होने से इस बार छोटी दीवाली तक बुकिंग है व कंपनियां इस दिन तक ग्राहकों को डिलीवरी देगी। यह पहला मौका है जब छोटी दीवाली तक ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में बूम रहेगा और खरीदारी होगी। वैसे तो हर बार ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में नवरात्रि से खरीदारी शुरू होती है और धनतेरस तक चलती है। लेकिन इस बार नवरात्रि से खरीदारी शुरू हो गई है और छोटी दीवाली तक खरीदार चलेगी। वहीं धनतेरस के लिए अभी से वाहनों की बुकिंग हो गई है। लोगों ने पहले ही मनपसंद फोर व्हीलर और टू व्हीलर की बुकिंग करा ली है। इससे 1200 वाहनों की बुकिंग अभी से हो गई है। इनमें 400 कार और 800 टू व्हीलर शामिल है। वहीं शोरूम पर और बुकिंग आ रही है। इससे यह आंकड़ा और बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। कई कंपनियों की कारों की तो यह स्थिति है कि मॉडल ही नहीं बचे हैं। इससे शोरूम संचालक ग्राहकों को हाथ जोड़कर मना कर रहे हैं कि हम आपको धनतेरस पर डिलीवरी नहीं दे सकेंगे। आप अभी बुकिंग करा लो दीपावली के बाद गाड़ी की डिलीवरी देंगे।

नवरात्रि तक किसानी ग्राहकी 50 फिसदी थी
इस बार दीवाली से एक महीने पहले ही मंडियों में सोयाबीन बिकने के लिए आने लगी थी। इससे अधिकतर किसान अपनी सोयाबीन बेच चुके हैं। इससे किसानी ग्राहकी बढ़ गई है। इस बार 70 फीसदी ग्राहकी किसानों की है। जबकि नवरात्रि तक किसानों की ग्राहकी 50 फीसदी थी। टू व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर दोनों सेग्मेंट में किसानों की ग्राहकी अच्छी बनी हुई है। जबकि पहले यह आंकड़ा शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र का 50-50 का था।

छोटी दीवाली तक देंगे डिलीवरी, पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार मांग ज्यादा

पटेल मोटर्स के जीएम विष्णु सविता ने बताया कि पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार अच्छा रिस्पांस है। धनतेरस के लिए अभी से लोगों ने गाड़ियां बुक कर ली हैं। कई मॉडल हमारे पास नहीं हैं। इससे हम धनतेरस तो क्या दीपावली तक डिलीवरी नहीं दे पाएंगे। इस बार लाभ पंचमी और छोटी दीवाली तक कारोबार चलेगा। यह पहला मौका है जब ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में छोटी दीवाली तक बूम रहेगा। होंडा अंकलेसरिया के गुस्ताद अंकलेसरिया ने बताया कि धनतेरस के लिए लोगों ने अभी से गाड़ियां बुक करा ली हैं। लॉकडाउन के बाद अच्छी बात है कि पिछले साल जितना कारोबार हो रहा है। चूंकि इस बार खरीदारी अच्छी है। इससे इस बार दीवाली के बाद भी अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

