श्रीकृष्णा ट्रेडिंग फर्म:किसानों से 15 लाख से ज्यादा का सोयाबीन व गेहूं खरीदा, व्यापारी भुगतान नहीं कर रहा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
श्रीकृष्णा ट्रेडिंग फर्म के बाद उपज खरीदी के बाद अब किसानों को भुगतान नहीं करने का एक ओर मामला सामने आया है। इस बार व्यापारी भूपेंद्र जैन ने किसानों से उपज खरीदी व किसानों को भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। व्यापारी ने एक दर्जन से ज्यादा किसानों से उपज खरीदी। इससे 15 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का भुगतान बना। अब भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। इससे किसान भुगतान के लिए मंडी, कलेक्टोरेट व पुलिस थाने के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं लेकिन कहीं सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। शनिवार को बड़ी संख्या में किसान माणकचौक थाने पहुंचे व व्यापारी भूपेंद्र पिता सूरजमल जैन की शिकायत की। किसानों ने बताया कि व्यापारी ने हमारे गांव में आकर हमसे खरीदी की। चूंकि लॉकडाउन में पैसों की जरूरत थी। इससे हमने व्यापारी को भी गेहूं, सोयाबीन, लहसुन सहित अन्य उपज बेच दी। इसके बाद व्यापारी ने पांच दिन में भुगतान करने का दावा किया था लेकिन भुगतान नहीं किया। इससे किसी को एक महीना तो किसी को दो महीने और किसी को ज्यादा दिन हो गए हैं। लेकिन राशि नहीं मिल पाई है। इसके लिए हमने जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस थाने में भी शिकायत की।

इन्हें अब तक नहीं मिल पाई राशि

गब्बर लुहार 9.50 लाख रुपए, जितेंद्रसिंह सोनगरा 1 लाख रुपए, सुशील पाटीदार नलकुई 1. 58 लाख रुपए, रतनलाल जाट एक लाख रुपए, ग्यानसिंह सिसौदिया लक्ष्मणपुरा 39 हजार रुपए, वीरेंद्रसिंह सोनगरा 60 हजार रुपए, मोहनसिंह सिसौदिया 50 हजार रुपए, शंभुसिंह सोनगरा 27 हजार रुपए, पूनमचंद पाटीदार 23 हजार रुपए, पूनमचंद मईड़ा 24 हजार रुपए।

इसके पहले श्री कृष्णा ट्रेडिंग फर्म की हो चुकी है शिकायत - इसके पहले श्री कृष्णा ट्रेडिंग फर्म के व्यापारी पुरुषोत्तम पाटीदार की शिकायत हो चुकी है। व्यापारी ने अनाज मंडी में किसानों से माल खरीदा था और फिर भुगतान नहीं किया। इस पर किसानों ने मंडी सचिव को शिकायत की थी। मंडी अधिनियम में लिखा है कि किसानों को सेम डे भुगतान होना चाहिए। यदि भुगतान नहीं होता है तो राशि पर ब्याज भी मिलना चाहिए लेकिन मंडी प्रशासन ने किसानों को ब्याज नहीं दिलाया। यही नहीं व्यापारी के खिलाफ अब तक एफआईआर भी नहीं कराई गई है।

