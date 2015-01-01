पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • CA Exam From Tomorrow, Which Could Not Be Given In Kovid, Exam Will Be Held Again In January

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट:सीए की परीक्षा कल से, कोविड में जो नहीं दे पाए, जनवरी में फिर होगी परीक्षा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीए (चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट) की फाउंडेशन, इंटर और फाइनल की परीक्षा 21 नवंबर से शुरू होने जा रही है। यह 14 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। कोरोना को देखते हुए आईसीएआई (इंस्ट्रीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टड अकाउंटेंट ऑफ इंडिया) ने इस बार स्टूडेंट को राहत दी है। यानी किसी स्टूडेंट को या उसके परिवार में किसी सदस्य को कोरोना हो गया है तो वे उनके लिए अगले साल 21 जनवरी से फिर से परीक्षा रखी जाएगी। इसमें वे शामिल हो सकेंगे। आईसीएआई की रतलाम ब्रांच चेयरमैन अमित वच्छानी ने बताया सीए की फाउंडेशन की परीक्षा 21 नवंबर, इंटर की 22 नवंबर और फाउंडेशन की परीक्षा 8 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। इस बार परीक्षा केंद्र बढ़ाए है। इस बार शहर के दो केंद्रों में परीक्षा होगी। इसमें एक शासकीय कला एवं विज्ञान महाविद्यालय और दूसरा शासकीय कन्या महाविद्यालय। वहीं कोविड के कारण जो बच्चे इस परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। उनके लिए 21 जनवरी से फिर परीक्षा होगी। उनके लिए भी फिर से यही केंद्र रहेंगे। शिक्षकों को मिलेंगे आईडी कार्ड- रतलाम | सभी सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षकों को आइडी कार्ड दिए जाएंगे। लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। जिसके तहत सभी शिक्षकों को यह आईडी कार्ड जारी किए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें