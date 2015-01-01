पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • CCTV Was Fined For Throwing Garbage On The Road; Police Control Room Also Imposed Staff Duty

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती:सीसीटीवी में सड़क पर कचरा फेंकते दिखे तो लगाया जुर्माना; पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर भी अमले की ड्यूटी लगाई

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डालू मोदी बाजार में स्पॉट फाइन वसूलता स्वास्थ्य अमला।

स्वच्छता अभियान को लेकर निगम पूरी संजीदगी से काम कर रहा है। कचरा फेंकने वालों पर पुलिस विभाग के शहर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों से नजर रखी जा रही है। शुक्रवार को डालू मोदी बाजार के राजेंद्र राठौर सड़क पर कचरा फेंकते दिखाई दिए। कंट्रोल से सूचना मिलने पर स्वास्थ्य अमला डालू मोदी बाजार पहुंचा और राठौर से 500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। आयुक्त सोमनाथ झारिया ने बताया निगरानी रखने के लिए पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर निगम के कर्मचारी 3 पालियों में ड्यूटी दे रहे हैं। इसके अलावा स्वास्थ्य अमले ने शुक्रवार को मलबा फैलाने व अतिक्रमण करने पर वीरेंद्र यादव चौमुखी पुल पर 5000 रुपए, गणेश गुर्जर चौमुखी पुल पर 2000 रुपए का स्पॉट फाइन वसूला।

पकड़े 4 मवेशी - नए हाइड्रोलिक कैटल कैचर से शुक्रवार को बाजना बस स्टैंड, दीनदयाल नगर, धीरज शाह नगर इलाके से 4 मवेशी को पकड़कर गोशाला में छोड़ा गया।

नालों की सफाई भी शुरू
नालों से फैलने वाली गंदगी को रोकने के लिए नगर निगम ने नालों की सफाई भी शुरू कर दी है। शुक्रवार को चमारिया नाका, जवाहर नगर व शास्त्री नगर गुरू तेग बहादुर स्कूल के बाहर वाले नाले की जेसीबी से सफाई की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें