रेलवे ने दी राहत:कोरोना से मृत कर्मचारियों के बच्चों को प्राथमिकता से अनुकंपा नियुक्ति दी जाएगी

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
मंडल रेल प्रबंधक कार्यालय में लगातार फैल रहे कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के प्रयास करने को लेकर मंगलवार को वेस्टर्न रेलवे मजदूर संघ का प्रतिनिधि मंडल डीआरएम विनीत गुप्ता से मिला। मंडल मंत्री बीके गर्ग, सहायक मंडल मंत्री दीपक भारद्वाज व प्रताप गिरी ने कर्मचारियों की सुरक्षा के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाने को कहा। मीडिया प्रभारी गौरव दुबे ने बताया कि डीआरएम ने स्क्रीनिंग करने पर ही कार्यालय में कर्मचारियों के प्रवेश सहित अन्य इंतजाम करने का भरोसा दिलाया।

साथ ही आश्वस्त किया कि कोरोना से जिन कर्मचारियों का निधन हुआ है। उनके बच्चों को प्राथमिकता से अनुकंपा नियुक्ति दी जाएगी। जरूरी काम 50 प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों से ही कराए जाएंगे। बुधवार को वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों की बैठक बुलाई है। उसमें निर्णय लेकर स्थिति में सुधार किया जाकर कर्मचारियों की सुरक्षा के कदम उठाए जाएंगे।

विरोध दर्ज कराया : वेरे मजदूर संघ मंडल मंत्री गर्ग ने यातायात निरीक्षक लोकेंद्र नागदे द्वारा पद का दुरुपयोग करते हुए गार्डों के साथ अपमानजनक व्यवहार करके प्रताड़ित करने को लेकर पत्र लिखकर विरोध दर्ज कराया है। इस संबंध में मंडल मुख्यालय पर कार्यरत 130 गुड्स गार्डों ने संयुक्त मंडल मंत्री चंपालाल गढ़वानी के नेतृत्व में हस्ताक्षर युक्त आवेदन भी संघ को दिया हैं। इसमें यातायात निरीक्षक को दस दिन में हटाने को कहा है। मीडिया प्रभारी दुबे ने बताया ऐसा नहीं होने पर मजदूर संघ आंदोलन करेगा।

26 नए पॉजिटिव : अब जिले में कुल संक्रमित 3700 के पार, जेल के चार कैदी भी संक्रमित

रतलाम. जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के मिलने का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। मंगलवार को 26 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसी के साथ कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा भी 3700 के पार हो गया है।
मंगलवार को 26 नए लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है। इसमें से 7 महिलाएं व 19 पुरुष हैं। संक्रमितों में रेलवे कॉलोनी, इंदिरा नगर, धनजीभाई का नोहरा, नंदलेटा, सनसिटी, रतलाम जेल, न्यू ग्लोबस सिटी, वरदान नगर, विक्रम नगर, मनोहर गली, शुभम श्री कॉलोनी, आरपीएफ बैरक, काटजू नगर, डोंगरा नगर, हाथीखाना जावरा, सरवन, ढोढर, 8 लेन कैंपस, नाहटा कॉलोनी जावरा, प्रियदर्शनी कॉलोनी के लोग शामिल हैं। संक्रमितों में 19 साल के युवा से लेकर 64 साल के बुजुर्ग भी हैं।
25 मरीज हुए डिस्चार्ज, एक्टिव केस 322 : मंगलवार को 25 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या 322 हो गई है। इधर, 590 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट अभी मेडिकल कॉलेज से आना बाकी है। जिले में अब तक कुल 3312 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज कर चुके हैं।

