मौसम:जनवरी अंत में कड़ाके की ठंड, 4 दिन से रात का तापमान 6 डिग्री के करीब

रतलाम
  • दो साल का रिकॉर्ड फिर भी नहीं टूटा

इस साल जनवरी का महीना भारी पड़ रहा है। तीन दिन से लगातार तापमान 6 डिग्री के करीब है। पूरे ठंड के सीजन में जनवरी में ही ज्यादा ठंड है, क्योंकि, दिसंबर महीने में सिर्फ 2 दिन ही तापमान 6 डिग्री के करीब रहा था। हालांकि, अब तक पिछले दो साल का रिकॉर्ड नहीं टूटा है। जिले में अब ठंड कंपकंपाने लगी है। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। दोपहर में पारा 25.2 डिग्री रहा, लेकिन बर्फीली हवा से ठंडक ही रही। अभी जनवरी महीने में 4 दिन तापमान 6 डिग्री के करीब रहा है। ये सीजन का सबसे सर्द महीना रहा, क्योंकि, दिसंबर में 2 दिन ही तापमान 6 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचा था। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डीपी दुबे ने बताया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के गुजरने व हवा का रुख उत्तरी होने से ठंडक बनी है। 1 फरवरी से हवा का रुख पूर्वी होने के आसार है। ऐसे में तापमान में बढ़त होगी। कृषि उपसंचालक बोले - धुआं करें - इधर, कम तापमान में फसलों पर पाले के आसार भी बने हैं। कृषि विभाग उपसंचालक जीएस मोहनिया ने बताया शाम को उत्तरी सर्द हवा चलती है। फसलों के बचाव के लिए खेतों के उत्तरी-पश्चिमी छोर पर कचरा एकत्र कर आग से धुआं करें ताकि धुएं की परत फसलों पर छा जाए।

इस बार राहत... क्योंकि 4 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाता है तापमान
इस साल राहत है, क्योंकि, आमतौर पर जनवरी में तापमान 4 डिग्री के करीब तक पहुंच जाता है। 2012, 2013, 2017, 2019 और 2020 में तापमान 4 डिग्री के करीब रहा था। इस साल सीजन का सबसे सर्द दिन गुरुवार को था, पारा 5.8 डिग्री पर पहुंचा था। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक अब तापमान में ज्यादा कमी होने के आसार नहीं है।
इस सीजन मे कब-कब रहा 60
दिनांक तापमान
29 जनवरी 2021 6.0
28 जनवरी 2021 5.8
27 जनवरी 2021 6.0
14 जनवरी 2021 6.4
30 दिसंबर 2020 6.8
29 दिसंबर 2020 6.4

