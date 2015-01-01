पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सावधान रहें:कोरोना काल का रिकॉर्ड : पहली बार मिले जिले में 52 पॉजिटिव, एक महिला ने दम तोड़ा

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्याेहार के कारण कम हाे गई थी सैंपलिंग, 83.21 प्रतिशत का अाया था अंतर

जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना विस्फोट हुआ है। कोरोना काल में पहली बार एक साथ 52 पॉजिटिव सामने आए। एक महिला की मौत भी हो गई। इसके पहले 10 सितंबर को 51 पॉजिटिव मिले थे। इधर, त्याेहार खत्म हाेने के साथ अब काेराेना के मामले भी सामने आएंगे। इसका कारण है कि त्याेहार के कारण सैंपलिंग कम हाे गई थी, जाे अब दाेबारा बढ़ रही है। दीवाली बाद मिले इस आंकड़े ने अधिकारियों काे चाैंका दिया। इससे पहले सितंबर के महीने में 50 से ज्यादा पाॅजिटिव सामने आ चुके हैं। इधर, माैसम काे देखते हुए अब जानकार पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने का अनुमान भी लगा रहे है।

दीवाली व पड़वा पर 100 सैंपल भी नहीं
जिले में अब तक 43 हजार से ज्यादा लाेगाें के सैंपल हाे चुके हैं। अभी एक दिन में 400 से 500 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। 1 नवंबर काे ताे 775 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए थे। हालांकि, त्याेहारी दिनाें में सैंपलिंग का ये आंकड़ा कम हाे गया था। दीवाली व पड़वा के दिन 100 सैंपल भी नहीं हाे सके। इधर, कम सैंपलिंग हाेने के कारण पॉजिटिव मिलना कम हाे गए थे। पड़वा के दिन सबसे कम सिर्फ 4 संक्रमित ही सामने आए थे। पिछले दिनाें में 11 नवंबर काे सबसे ज्यादा 417 सैंपल हुए थे।

त्याेहारी सीजन में सैंपलिंग
दिनांक सैंपलिंग पाॅजिटिव
11 नवंबर 417 33
12 नवंबर 360 23
13 नवंबर 365 18
14 नवंबर 94 30
15 नवंबर 70 4
16 नवंबर 258 25

जावरा की महिला ने तोड़ा दम
मंगलवार को जिले के बोरा कलारिया जावरा निवासी 45 वर्षीय नसीम बी ने दम तोड़ दिया। महिला को 14 नवंबर को भर्ती किया गया था।
इन इलाकों में मिले पॉजिटिव - मंडावल आलोट, वेद व्यास कॉलोनी, लक्कड़पीठा,अलकापुरी, शहर सराय, काटजू नगर, कॉलेज रोड, जवाहर नगर, ग्लोबस टाउनशिप, लोहार रोड, राजेंद्र नगर, सुतारों का वास, राजस्व कॉलोनी, शास्त्री नगर, पीएनटी कॉलोनी, काटजू नगर, शहर सराय, प्रताप नगर, गोपाल नगर, न्यू इंद्रलोक नगर, वेद व्यास कॉलोनी, टीआईटी रोड, हनुमान रुंडी, सुभाष मार्ग, काटजू नगर, कस्तूरबा नगर, महावीर नगर, महेश नगर, जवाहर नगर, शास्त्री नगर, फ्रीगंज रोड, डाट की पुल, ग्लोबस टाउनशप, बड़ी शीतला माता, पिपलौदा, बिरमावल, रिंगनोद, पलसोड़ा, पहाड़िया रोड जावरा, प्रताप कॉलोनी जावरा, इंदिरा कॉलोनी

नवरात्रि में भी कम हाे गई थी सैंपलिंग
सैंपलिंग का आंकड़ा नवरात्रि में कम हाे गया था। हालांकि 100 से कम सैंपल नहीं हुए थे। दशहरे के दिन यानी 26 अक्टूबर को सबसे कम 100 सैंपल, नवमी को 164 तो अष्टमी के दिन 303 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए गए थे। सामान्य दिनाें में 350 से 400 के बीच सैंपलिंग होती है।

काेराेना के मामले में चेस्ट के सिटी स्कैन के 3500 रुपए ही देना हाेंगे, दर तय

रतलाम | सिटी स्कैन काे लेकर जिले में दर तय हाे गई है। काेराेना के मामले में यदि चेस्ट का सिटी स्कैन किया जाता है ताे 3500 रुपए से ज्यादा सेंटर संचालक नहीं वसूल सकेंगे। वहीं, एक्स-रे और सिटी स्कैन में यदि कोई लक्षण दिखते हैं ताे इसकी जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग काे देना हाेगी। न्यू कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में एसडीएम शहर व प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग अभिषेक गहलोत की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हु्इ। बैठक में कोरोना से बचाव के नियंत्रण व प्रभावी उपाय के बारे में चर्चा की। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. प्रभाकर ननावरे ने बताया निजी डाॅक्टराें काे जिन मरीजों में एक्स-रे और सिटी स्कैन के दौरान कोरोना के लक्षण दिखाई दें रहे हैं।ऐसे मरीजाें की जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एपिडेमियोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. गौरव बोरीवाल को देना हाेगी। सिटी स्कैन के लिए प्रति मरीज 3500 रुपए की दर आपसी सहमति के आधार पर तय की है। बुखार होने पर अपने नजदीकी शासकीय क्लीनिक में जाकर तत्काल अपनी जांच करवाएं। समय पर जांच और उपचार होने से कोरोना से बचा जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें