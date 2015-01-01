पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर बंधन भारी:कोरोना का शादी पर असर : पत्रिका बांटने में कंजूसी, शहर और बरात का भोजन अलग किया

रतलाम
  • कोविड गाइडलाइन अनुसार विवाह आयोजकों ने बदले इंतजाम

21 दिनी लग्नसरा में पहले से तय हो चुके वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों को कोविड-19 की नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार बदलना पड़ रहा है। शादी में अधिकतम 200 व्यक्तियों की समय सीमा तय होने तथा प्रोसेशन व अन्य चल समारोह पर पाबंदी का पालन करने के लिए आयोजकों नए-नए रास्ते निकाल रहे हैं। पहले से पत्रिका बांट चुके परिवारों ने भीड़ इकट्ठी न हो इसके लिए बारात और स्थानीय लोगों का भोजन अलग-अलग कर दिया है। बैंड बुक कर चुके परिवारों ने प्रशासन निरस्त कर सिर्फ मैरिज गार्डन में ही बैंड बजाने फैसला कर लिया है। वहीं कुछ आयोजकों ने एक कदम आगे जाकर प्रीतिभोज कार्यक्रम में खानपान स्टॉलों के साथ मास्क, सैनिटाइजर की स्टॉल लगाने का भी फैसला किया है। 25 नवंबर से प्रारंभ होने वाले शादी मुहूर्त 15 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे।

बेटे की शादी में सांसद हर दिन अलग-अलग इलाके के लोगों को जिमाएंगे
बेटे वरुण की 25 नवंबर को होने वाली शादी में एक साथ बड़ी संख्या में लोगों न जुटे इसके लिए सांसद गुमान सिंह डामोर ने प्रीतिभोज को टुकडों में बांट दिया है। एक दिन बाहरी लोगों, दूसरे दिन शहर तथा तीसरे दिन शादी में आने वाले परिवारों का भोजन रखा है। इसके अलावा मेहमानों को ठहराने की व्यवस्था भी अलग-अलग कर दी है। सांसद का मानना है कि व्यवस्थाएं बदलना पड़ रही हैं। खर्च भी बढ़ेगा पर लोगों की सुरक्षा सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी है।

भोजन निरस्त करने की तैयारी
नामली के कांग्रेस नेता और व्यापारी संजय चौहान के बेटे बालकृष्ण का विवाह 27 नंवबर को है। 28 नवंबर को गांव के सहभोज के लिए 1700 कार्ड व 300 पत्रिका बांटी। संजय का कहना है कि पत्रिका बांट दी है। अब परिवार के लोग भोजन निरस्त करने का सोच रहे हैं।

मास्क और सैनिटाइजर के स्टॉल भी लगाएंगे
7 दिसंबर को रणजीत सिंह सिसौदिया के बेटे का विवाह है। रात 8 बजे से कर्फ्यू लगने की संभावना को देखते हुए उन्होंने शाम का भोजन पहले से ही निरस्त कर दिया है। सिसौदिया कहना कार्यक्रम में बदलाव कर दिया है। अब सिर्फ करीबी लोग ही विवाह में आएंगे। मास्क व सैनिटाइजर का स्टॉल भी रखेंगे।

सूची को शाॅर्ट लिस्ट कर बांट रहे पत्रिका
27 नवंबर को होने वाली बेटी निहारिका की शादी की पत्रिका बांट रहे निराला नगर निवासी धीरज शर्मा बताते हैं कोरोना से सुरक्षा पहली प्राथमिकता है। मेहमानों की सूची को शाॅर्ट लिस्ट करके चुनिंदा को ही पत्रिका दे रहे हैं। भोजन का कार्यक्रम भी दो दिन 26 व 27 नवंबर को कर दिया है।

