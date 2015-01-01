पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लान तैयार:रोज जल सप्लाई की टेस्टिंग कामयाब अगले हफ्ते दो टंकियों से होगी शुरुआत

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कस्तूरबा नगर व दीनदयाल नगर टंकी से जुड़े 15 हजार लोगों को होगा फायदा
  • एक सप्ताह बाद रिव्यू करके जलापूर्ति का दायरा बढ़ाएंगे

अगले सप्ताह से कस्तूरबा नगर, दीनदयाल नगर टंकी से पानी की रोजाना सप्लाई होने लगेगी। इससे चार वार्ड के 15 हजार से ज्यादा रहवासियों को भरपूर पानी मिलने लगेगा। शनिवार को सारी तैयारी करने के बाद नगर निगम ने टंकियों से जुड़े दोनों जोन में एक ही दिन पानी सप्लाई करके टेस्टिंग कर ली है। रविवार को भी टेस्टिंग होगी। इसी तरह ग्लोबस टंकी को भी तैयार किया जा रहा है। टेस्टिंग सफल रहने के बाद नगर निगम अफसरों ने विधायक चेतन्य काश्यप को रिपोर्ट देकर आगे की रणनीति बना ली है।

विधायक काश्यप इसके लिए अक्टूबर से लगातार एक्सरसाइज कर रहे हैं। विधिवत शुरुआत होने से सात दिन तक नियमित जलप्रदाय की मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। एक सप्ताह बाद व्यवस्था का रिव्यू करके दायरा बढ़ाया जाएगा।

तैयारियां इस तरह : एक दिन में दो जाेन में अलग-अलग समय भी हो सकती है सप्लाई
निगम की तैयारियों के अनुसार एक ही टंकी से जुड़े दो जोन में सुबह व शाम अलग-अलग समय भी सप्लाई दी जा सकती है। शनिवार को कस्तूरबा नगर टंकी से दो जोन में पानी देने में साढ़े पांच घंटे (सुबह 6 से 11.30 बजे तक), जबकि दीनदयाल नगर टंकी के दो जोन में पानी देने में पांच घंटे (सुबह 7 से 12 बजे तक) लग गए। इसमें टंकी पूरी खाली हो गई। टंकी को दोबारा भरने के लिए निगम एक ही दिन में दो बार सप्लाई देने की योजना भी बना रहा है।

कस्तूरबा नगर टंकी
क्षमता- 22.70 लाख लीटर
जोन एक- कस्तूरबानगर गली नं. 8, मनीष नगर, मोहन नगर टॉवर वाली रोड, मोहन नगर 27 ब्लॉक, टेलीफोन नगर, भगत सिंह नगर, रंजीत नगर, सुंदरवन कॉलोनी आदि।
जोन दो- कस्तूरबा नगर गली नं. 1 से 7, कस्तूरबा नगर मुख्य मार्ग, राम मंदिर से सज्जन मिल गेट तक की कस्तूरबा नगर तरफ वाली पट्‌टी, एमबी नगर, सेंट्रल प्लाजा, पदम श्री वाली रोड, सज्जन मिल चाल, कल्पतरू कॉलोनी, शक्ति नगर, प्रियदर्शनी नगर, आदर्श नगर, राजू नगर, बसंत विहार, सज्जन मिल गेट के अंदर।

दीनदयाल नगर टंकी
क्षमता- 15 लाख लीटर
जोन एक- दीनदयाल नगर बी, सी, डी और एफ सेक्टर।
जोन दो- दीनदयाल नगर ई सेक्टर, हिम्मत नगर, वीआईपी नगर, अमृत सागर गृह निर्माण मंडल कॉलोनी, ओसवाल नगर, श्री नगर, हनुमान बाग, ईंटभट्‌टा गली, नेमीनाथ कॉलोनी आदि।

^कस्तूरबा नगर, दीनदयाल नगर के साथ ग्लोबस कॉलोनी की टंकी से भी रोजाना सप्लाई की जा सकती है। अभी एक सप्ताह तक रोजाना पानी देंगे। व्यवस्था का रिव्यू व सुधार करने के बाद ही नियमित सप्लाई का दायरा बढ़ाएंगे ताकि आगे कोई रुकावट न आए।
चेतन्य काश्यप, विधायक

^तमाम सुधारों के बाद शनिवार को दो टंकियों से टेस्टिंग की है। दोपहर को जलप्रदाय के इंजीनियर, जोन प्रभारी और वाॅल्व मैन के साथ नियमित जलप्रदाय की रूपरेखा भी बना ली है। अगले सप्ताह से नियमित पानी देने लगेंगे। चरणबद्ध दूसरी टंकियों से भी इसी तरह पानी देंगे।
सोमनाथ झारिया, कमिश्नर

