हादसा:पिकअप वाहन के पलटी खाने से किशोर की मौत, 12 गंभीर घायल, वाहन में 46 लोग सवार थे

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • मन्नत उतारने सांवलिया सेठ गए थे, लौटते समय नीमच जिले में हुई दुर्घटना

राजस्थान के सांवलिया सेठ के दर्शन व मन्नत उतार कर लौट रहे केसरपुरा और ईसरथुनी निवासियों से भरी पिकअप वाहन पलटी खा गया। इस दुर्घटना में केसरपुरा निवासी किशोर की मौत हो गई। पिकअप में वाहन में 46 लोग सवार थे। 33 लोगों को मामूली चोटें आईं जबकि 12 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए, जिन्हें जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। ईसरथुनी निवासी तीन साल के कृष्णा पिता पारस खराड़ी की मन्नत उतारने के बाद सभी लोग पिकअप वाहन से लौट रहे थे। नीमच जिले के कैंट थाना क्षेत्र के भरभड़िया फंटे पर शुक्रवार दोपहर 3.30 बजे ओमप्रकाश (14) निवासी केसरपुरा (पिपलौदा) की मौत हो गई। जबकि दुर्घटना में उसका छोटा भाई अतुल (12), उसके पिता राजू पिता मांगीलाल (30) गंभीर घायल हो गए। कृष्णा मृतक ओमप्रकाश की मौसी का लड़का है। ओमप्रकाश का पीएम शनिवार सुबह नीमच में होगा।

सामान्य घायलों को प्रशासन ने बस से पहुंचाया गांव

दुर्घटना में घायल हुए राजू पिता मांगीलाल (30), अतुल पिता राजू (12) दोनों निवासी केसरपुरा निवासी केसरपुरा (पिपलौदा), कनीराम पिता पैराजी (45), रमेश पिता पूंजा खराड़ी (40), शिवलाल पिता पूंजा खराड़ी (45), अपुरी बाई पति रमेश (40), शिव कन्या पति रमेश (35), राधेश्याम पिता नागूलाल (28), लीला पति कनीराम(40), आशा पिता नंदू डोडियार (16), राकेश पिता प्रभुलाल (22) सभी निवासी ईसरथुनी, अमरी बाई पति मालजी (45) निवासी राजपुरा को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जबकि शेष जिन्हें मामूली चोटें आईं उन्हें नीमच स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद प्रशासन ने बस के माध्यम से उनके गांव भिजवा दिया।

अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मारी
वाहन में सवार मृतक ओमप्रकाश की नानी जमनाबाई पति मोहन निवासी सैलाना ने बताया कि सांवलियाजी में मन्नत उतारने के बाद लौट रहे थे तभी अज्ञात वाहन ने उन्हें टक्कर मार दी थी। दुर्घटना के बाद हमारी गाड़ी पलटी खा गई थी।

