पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिजली कंपनी:बिजली बिल जमा व कनेक्शन काटने का काम आज भी होगा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिजलीकर्मी छुट्‌टी के दिन भी रहेंगे वर्किंग में

ईद मिलादुन्नबी की छुट्टी के बावजूद शुक्रवार को बिजली कंपनी के पभोक्ता काउंटर खुले रहेंगे। उपभोक्ता सामान्य दिनों की भांति बिजली बिल भर सकेंगे। बिजली कंपनी का वसूली अभियान जारी रहेगा और बकायादारों के बिजली कनेक्शन काटे जाएंगे। बिजली कंपनी के कार्यपालन यंत्री शहर विनय प्रतापसिंह ने बताया शुक्रवार को शहर के सभी उपभोक्ता काउंटर खुले रहेंगे। उपभोक्ता अपना बकाया बिल जमा करा सकेंगे। वहीं बिलों की वसूली की प्रक्रिया भी सामान्य दिनों की तरह चालू रहेगी। यदि बिजली का बिल बकाया है तो उपभोक्ता जमा कराए ताकि कनेक्शन विच्छेद करने की कार्रवाई से बच सके।

बिरमावल और आसपास के क्षेत्र में आज बिजली कटौती

रतलाम | बिजली कंपनी शुक्रवार को बिरमावल उपकेंद्र पर एबी स्विच का मेंटेनेंस करेगी। इससे बिरमावल, पीपलखूंटा, गुर्जरपाड़ा, इमलीपाड़ा, बिरमावल, मोयापाड़ा, छतरी, पिपलौदा, खेड़ा, उमरन एवं आसपास के गांवों की बिजली शाम 5 से 6 बजे तक बंद रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें