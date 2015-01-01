पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छोटी दीपावली:देवउठनी एकादशी आज, मांगलिक कार्यों की पांच माह बाद फिर शुरुआत

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • भगवान विष्णु, मां लक्ष्मी और तुलसी की पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी
  • 25 व 26 नवंबर दो दिनी एकादशीउत्सव मनाएंगे

इस बार चातुर्मास की समाप्ति 25 नवंबर को देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी के साथ हो रहा है। इसे देवउठनी एकादशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। इस बार 25 और 26 नवंबर दो दिनी एकादशीउत्सव मनाया जाएगा। 25 नंवबर को तुलसी विवाह सहित विवाह आदि अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों का लगभग पांच महीने बाद श्रीगणेश होगा। भगवान क्षण भर भी नहीं सोते फिर भी भक्तों की भावना ‘यथा देहे तथा देवे’ के अनुसार भगवान 4 माह शयन करते हैं और कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी को जागते हैं। इसी के इस एकादशी का नाम देवोत्थापनी या प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पड़ा। इस दिन व्रत के रूप में उपवास करने का विशेष महत्व होता है। उपासना न कर सकें तो एक समय फलाहार करना चाहिए और संयम नियमपूर्वक रहना चाहिए। एकादशी को भगवान विष्णु जी का जप कीर्तन करने की विशेष महिमा है। कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी को भगवत प्रीति के लिए पूजा पाठ व्रत उपवास, दान धर्म इत्यादि अवश्य करना चाहिए।

घर आंगन में रंगोली बनाकर दीये लगाए जाएंगे, तुलसी माता को सामग्री भेंट करेंगे
देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। इस दिन विष्णु जी को जगाने का आह्वान किया जाता है। विष्णु जी के व्रत का संकल्प लिया जाता है। भगवान विष्णु (शालिग्राम) व तुलसी की पूजा-अर्चना कर उनका विवाह भी आज के दिन किया जाता है। सुबह-शाम घरों के आंगन में रंगोली बनाई जाएगी। शाम को घर-घर में दीए लगाए कर भगवान विष्णु व मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा-अर्चना भी की जाएगी। ज्योतिष संजय शिवशंकर दवे ने बताया इस दिन तुलसी माता को मेहंदी, मौली धागा, फूल, चंदन, सिंदूर, सुहाग के सामान की वस्तुएं, अक्षत, मिष्ठान और पूजन सामग्री आदि भेंट की जाती है। देवउठनी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु को गन्नों से बनाए गए मंडप के नीचे रखकर पूजा की जाती है।

