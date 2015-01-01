पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राधाकृष्ण मंदिर:धार्मिक गतिविधियों में विवाद, श्रीराधा -कृष्ण मंदिर के पुजारी को हटाया जाए

रतलाम44 मिनट पहले
  • श्री सनातन धर्मसभा एवं महारुद्र यज्ञ समिति ने कलेक्टर दिया ज्ञापन

त्रिवेणी तट पर स्थित श्री राधाकृष्ण मंदिर का पुजारी बिना अनुमति के मंदिर में प्रतिमा लगवा रहा है। श्री सनातन धर्मसभा एवं महारुद्र यज्ञ समिति की धार्मिक गतिविधियों में पुजारी द्वारा विवाद कर अभद्र व्यवहार किया जा रहा है। अत: पुजारी को उक्त मंदिर से हटवाया जाए। यह मांग समिति के पदाधिकारियों व सदस्यों ने कलेक्टर गोपालचंद डाड से की। उन्होंने दिए ज्ञापन में बताया श्री राधाकृष्ण मंदिर की स्थापना स्व. डुंगरसीदास देवीलाल सुरेका परिवार ने की थी। धार्मिक व अन्य गतिविधियों को संचालित करने के लिए मंदिर को सुरेका परिवार ने समिति को दे रखा है। मंदिर में समिति द्वारा साल भर में धार्मिक गतिविधियां संचालित की जा रही हैं। सुरेका परिवार ने पुजारी नियुक्त किया था जिसका मासिक वेतन उन्हीं के द्वारा दिया जाता था। पुजारी ने बिना जानकारी दिए कोर्ट ऑफ वार्ड से अवैध रूप से अपना अधिकार का प्रकरण दर्ज किया और अपनी मनमानी करने लगा। अब यह पुजारी शासन व समिति की बिना अनुमति के मंदिर में प्रतिमा लगवा रहा है जो अवैधानिक है। वर्तमान में यह मंदिर कोर्ट ऑफ वार्ड के अधीन है। इसके अलावा समिति की धार्मिक गतिविधियों में पुजारी द्वारा विवाद व अभद्र व्यवहार हो रहा है। ऐसे अनधिकृत पुजारी को तत्काल हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाए। ज्ञापन देते समय समिति अध्यक्ष कन्हैयालाल मौर्य, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्रसिंह लुनेरा, पूर्व पार्षद प्रेमजी उपाध्याय, पंडित रामचंद्र शर्मा सर्राफ, लालचंद टांक, रमेश व्यास, डॉ. राजेंद्र शर्मा, पुष्पेंद्र जोशी, चेतन शर्मा सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

