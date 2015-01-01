पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ratlam
  Dispute Over Removal Of Encroachment, Jammed For 4 Hours, Naib Agreed To Tehsildar's Apology

नष्ट सब्जियों का हर्जाना मांगा:अतिक्रमण हटाने पर विवाद, 4 घंटे किया जाम, नायब तहसीलदार की माफी पर माने

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रशासन, पुलिस और नगर परिषद की टीम पहुंची थी कब्जे हटाने

त्योहार को देखते हुए प्रशासनिक, पुलिस व नगर परिषद की संयुक्त टीम शुक्रवार को क्षेत्र में हो रहे अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए निकली। कार्रवाई के दौरान भोई मोहल्ले के लग रही सब्जी की दुकानें लाइन से बाहर लगाने पर उन्हें हटाने को लेकर विवाद की स्थिति निर्मित हो गई। इस पर आक्रोशित हुए सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ मिलकर वहीं चक्काजाम कर दिया। सब्जी विक्रेताओं का आरोप था कि परिषद के कर्मचारियों ने अभद्र व्यवहार कर सब्जियां फेंककर तहस-नहस कर दी। इसको लेकर सब्जी विक्रेताओं में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया। उन्होंने नगर परिषद उपाध्यक्ष चेतन्य शुक्ला, पार्षद दिलीप डामोर, ममता पटेल, मंगलेश कसेरा, रामप्रसाद चंदेल, पूर्व नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष जगदीश पाटीदार के साथ मिलकर चक्काजाम कर दिया। शाम 4 बजे से यहां चक्काजाम शुरू हुआ। स्थानीय प्रशासन व पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारियों के समझाने के बाद भी वे नहीं माने। उनका कहना था कि नगर परिषद के अधिकारी मौके पर आए और माफी मांगने के साथ ही जो सब्जियां नष्ट की गई हैं उसका हर्जाना दें। हम सभी लाइन के अंदर बैठे हुए थे उसके बाद कार्रवाई की गई। जो गलत है। रात 8.10 बजे नायब तहसीलदार अरुण चंद्रवंशी मौके पर पहुंचे और आक्रोशित लोगों को समझाइश दी, लेकिन वे नहीं माने। उनका कहना था कि जब तक नगर परिषद के जिम्मेदार आकर बात नहीं करेंगे तब तक चक्काजाम किया जाएगा। इसके बाद रात में एसडीएम कामिनी ठाकुर ने पुन: नायब तहसीलदार चंद्रवंशी को धरना स्थल पर भेजा। उनके साथ राजस्व निरीक्षक सुरेंद्र चौहान मौजूद थे। उन्होंने संबंधी कर्मचारियों से माफी मंगवाने व सब्जियों की भरपाई का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद सभी ने रात 9.10 बजे धरना समाप्त किया।

