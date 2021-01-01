पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जायजा लिया:मिलावटखोरों पर पैनी निगाह रखकर पकड़ें आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाने में ना हो देरी : संभागायुक्त

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज भी पहुंचे संभागायुक्त, जल्द स्टाफ की भर्ती करने की बात भी कही

शहर में शुक्रवार को उज्जैन संभागायुक्त संदीप यादव आए। मिलावटखोरों पर अब तक हुई कार्रवाई से वे असंतुष्ट दिखे। उन्होंने बड़े मिलावटखोरों पर पैनी निगाह रख उनको पकड़ने की बात कही। कलेक्टोरेट में हुई बैठक में उन्होंने संभागायुक्त ने माफियाओं, चिटफंड कंपनियों द्वारा की गई धोखाधड़ी की भी समीक्षा कर सख्त कार्रवाई करने का कहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की समीक्षा में संभागायुक्त ने कहा कि आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाने में तेजी लाई जाए। अभी जिले में लक्ष्य की तुलना में 46 प्रतिशत आयुष्मान कार्ड ही बन सके हैं। कोरोना के विरुद्ध एक्शन प्लान की समीक्षा में जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की कम संख्या और एक्टिव केस में कमी के बारे में बताया।

मेडिकल कॉलेज में ली स्टाफ और हॉस्पिटल की व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी - संभागायुक्त मेडिकल कॉलेज में भी पहुंचे। उनके साथ कलेक्टर गोपालचंद्र डाड और एसपी गौरव तिवारी भी थे। उन्होंने कॉलेज के स्टाफ से चर्चा की, साथ ही कॉलेज में स्टाफ की उपलब्धता, स्टाफ पैटर्न, बजट उपलब्धता, स्टूडेंट की पढ़ाई, फर्नीचर, कोविड-हॉस्पिटल की व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ली। कॉलेज की डीन डॉ. शशि गांधी ने अस्पताल के बारे में बताया।

मुख्यमंत्री का रूट देखा - मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान के प्रस्तावित रतलाम भ्रमण को देखते हुए संभागायुक्त ने भ्रमण का रूट चेक किया। बंजली हवाई पट्टी पहुंचकर निरीक्षण किया। पलसोड़ा व डोसीगांव में भी होने वाली व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर निर्देश दिए।

आलोट व जावरा में 50 हजार मीट्रिक टन के साइलो कैप बनेंगे - लेक्टर गोपालचंद्र डाड ने बताया जिले में पर्याप्त मात्रा में गेहूं भंडारण के लिए आलोट व जावरा क्षेत्रों में 50 हजार मेट्रिक टन क्षमता के साइलो कैप बनाए जाएंगे। प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना की जानकारी में उपसंचालक ने बताया जिले में 1203 किसानों की बैंक में एंट्री नहीं होने के कारण उन किसानों को बीमा लाभ दिलाने में कठिनाई आ रही है। संभागायुक्त ने कहा कि जिला स्तर पर निर्णय लेते हुए किसानों को बीमा का लाभ दिलवाएं।

