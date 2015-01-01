पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Drinking Water Tank Of Narsinghpura Constructed Five Years Ago Has Not Worked Till Date, Chanderpura Tank Will Also Be Unusable

करोड़ों रुपए हो रहे बर्बाद:पांच साल पहले बनाई गई नृसिंहपुरा की पेयजल टंकी आज तक नहीं आई काम, चंदरपुरा टंकी भी अनुपयाेगी

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पेयजल टंकियां बन जाने के बाद भी करीब 15 हजार मंदसौरवासियों काे पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा

शहर में पेयजल व्यवस्था के नाम पर नपा के जिम्मेदार करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर चुके हैं और अभी भी कर रहे हैं लेकिन लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। नपा ने 5 साल पहले नृसिंहपुरा क्षेत्र के नलों में प्रेशर की समस्या को खत्म करने के लिए 10 लाख लीटर की टंकी का निर्माण शुरू कराया लेकिन आज तक यह काम नहीं आई है। वहीं कालाभाटा योजना के दूसरे चरण में 3 साल पहले चंदरपुरा क्षेत्र में पेयजल टंकी का निर्माण कराया जो आज तक चालू नहीं हो पाई। इससे करीब 15 हजार लाेगाें काे पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। नपा अधिकारी इसी माह नई पेयजल वितरण योजना में इन्हें शुरू करने का दावा कर रहे हैं। नपा ने नृसिंहपुरा क्षेत्र में रहने वाले करीब 6 हजार से अधिक लोगों की पेयजल समस्या खत्म करने के लिए 2009 में 43 लाख रुपए से 10 लाख लीटर क्षमता वाली पानी की टंकी का काम शुरू किया। ठेकेदार विनोद अरोरा ने लंबे समय तक इसका काम ही पूरा नहीं किया। 2014-15 में नपा ने ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी कर वापस टेंडर बुलाए व टंकी का काम पूरा कराया। टंकी तो बन गई लेकिन आज तक इसका लाभ शहर की जनता को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। नपा ने टंकी की टेस्टिंग करने के लिए इसे रामघाट लाइन से तो जोड़ दिया लेकिन इसे अब तक वितरण लाइन से नहीं जोड़ा जा सका है। इससे टंकी का उपयोग नहीं हो पा रहा है। क्षेत्र के करीब 6 हजार लोग आज भी नलों में प्रेशर नहीं आने की समस्या से परेशान हैं। इसके बाद दूसरे चरण में नपा ने 26 करोड़ रुपए से शहर में 28 एमएलडी के वाटर फिल्टर प्लांट के साथ 3 टंकियों का निर्माण कराया। इसमें एक चंदरपुरा क्षेत्र की नई टंकी भी शामिल है। नपा अधिकारियों के अनुसार इसे रामघाट लाइन से तो जोड़ दिया लेकिन अब तक वितरण लाइन से नहीं जोड़ा गया है। इससे पानी भरने के बाद भी उपयोग नहीं हो पा रहा है।

सुबह सरकारी नलों पर दौड़ लगाना पड़ती है- नृसिंहपुरा के गोलू ग्वाला, दिनेश कुमावत ने बताया कि सालों से क्षेत्र में प्रेशर से पानी नहीं आने की समस्या है। टंकी बनी हुई है लेकिन उसका उपयोग आज तक नहीं हुआ। ऐसे में लोगों को सुबह सरकारी नलों पर दौड़ लगाना पड़ती है। अभी पानी की जरूरत कम होने पर समस्या कम है लेकिन गर्मी में पानी के लिए बड़ी मशक्कत करना होती है। इसी तरह चंदरपुरा निवासी रिंकू चौहान, राकेश शर्मा ने बताया कि पेयजल समस्या समाधान के लिए नपा ने टंकी बनाई पर तीन साल हो गए अब तक उससे सप्लाई नहीं दी जाती। नलों में प्रेशर के लिए नपा सप्लाई के साथ पंप भी चलाती है। कई बार लाइन में समस्या होने पर समय पर पानी नही मिलता है।

किला क्षेत्र की टंकी अब नहीं आएगी काम
नपा जिम्मेदारों ने लापरवाहीपूर्वक काम करते हुए किला क्षेत्र के कोर्ट परिसर में 8 लाख गैलन वाली टंकी का निर्माण कराया। भराव की जमीन पर टंकी बनाने से अब उसमें सेटलमेंट होने लगा है। यही नहीं आसपास के भवनों में भी दरारें आ गई हैं। जांच के बाद अब टंकी को कभी भी भरे जाने की स्थिति नहीं दिख रही है। करोड़ों रुपए बर्बाद कर दिए गए।
टंकियों को जोड़कर वितरण शुरू किया जाएगा
^ शहर में पेयजल वितरण लाइन के लिए 15 करोड़ का टेंडर हो गया। ठेकेदार ने लेआउट व नक्शे तैयार कर लिए हैं। इसी माह वितरण लाइन का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। जिसमें सबसे पहले नृसिंहपुरा, चंदरपुरा सहित कई टंकियों को जोड़कर वितरण शुरू किया जाएगा। - दीपिका जैन, जलकार्य सभापति, नपा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें