सोयाबीन तेल:खाने के तेल के भाव पहुंचे रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर, किराना दुकानों पर पहली बार 120 रुपए प्रतिकिलो बिक रहा

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कारोबारियों के मुताबिक उत्पादन कम है, आगे 140 रुपए प्रतिकिलो तक बिक सकता है

सोयाबीन तेल के भाव मंगलवार को रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गए हैं। थोक में जहां यह 110 रुपए प्रतिकिलो बिक रहा है, वहीं रिटेल में 120 रुपए प्रतिकिलो तक बिक रहा है। यह पहला मौका है जब खाने का तेल इस भाव पर बिका है। कारोबारियों के मुताबिक यह तेजी आगे भी बनी रहेगी और सोयाबीन का तेल मूंगफली तेल के भाव 140 से 150 रुपए प्रतिकिलो तक बिक सकता है। सोयाबीन के भाव में यह तेजी दो महीने से जारी है। दो महीने पहले इसके भाव 100 रुपए प्रतिकिलो थे। वहीं अब 120 रुपए प्रतिकिलो हैं यानी दो महीने में ही तेल के भाव में 20 फीसदी की तेजी आ गई है। इससे लोगों को खाने के तेल के एवज में ज्यादा दाम चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं। इससे किचन का बजट गड़बड़ा रहा है। पांच लोगों के एक परिवार में एक महीने में चार किलो तेल की खपत होती है। इससे अब लोगों को तेल पर ही 80 रुपए ज्यादा दाम चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं।

खाने का तेल इसलिए हो रहा है महंगा

  • ब्राजील में इस बार सोयाबीन का उत्पादन कम हुआ है। वहीं अन्य स्थानों पर भी सोयाबीन का उत्पादन हुआ है। इसका असर अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार पर हो रहा है और भाव में तेजी है।
  • किसानों को सोयाबीन का उचित मूल्य दिलाना।
  • दीपोत्सव के तहत तेल की डिमांड निकलना।
  • खाने के तेल को आवश्यक वस्तु से बाहर करना।

8 साल बाद भाव में तेजी आई
सोयाबीन के भाव में इस तरह की तेजी 8 साल बाद आई है। वर्ष 2012 में भाव में तेजी शुरू हुई थी। इससे सोयाबीन का तेल 100 रुपए के पार बिका था। इसके बाद सरकार ने भाव कंट्रोल किया। अब इसके भाव फिर बढ़ना शुरू हो गए। यदि सरकार जल्द ही कोई कंट्रोल नहीं करती तो आगे भी तेजी रहेगी और आगे भी लोगों को महंगा तेल खाना पड़ेगा।

शहर में 300 क्विंटल खाने के तेल की खपत रोज
शहर में खाने के तेल की खपत रोजाना 300 क्विंटल की है। धानमंडी में इसके 20 थोक विक्रेता है। जिनके जरिए शहर की किराना दुकानों पर तेल की सप्लाई की जाती है और 3000 बिक्री काउंटर के जरिए लोगों के घरों और नमकीन विक्रेताओं के यहां यह तेल पहुंचता है।

140 रुपए प्रतिकिलो बिकेगा खाने का तेल
संयुक्त व्यापारी संघ के गोविंद अग्रवाल ने बताया तेजी अभी रुकने वाली नहीं है। यदि सरकार ने कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया और आयात ड्यूटी नहीं घटाई तो आगे खाने का तेल 140 रुपए प्रतिकिलो तक बिक सकता है। इससे लोगों को आगे भी महंगा तेल खाना पड़ेगा। थोक किराना व्यापारी संघ के संजय पारख ने बताया इस बार सोयाबीन का उत्पादन कम हुआ है और अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बाजार तेज है। इससे भाव में तेजी है।

