500 लीटर ऑइल चोरी:ट्रांसफार्मरों से ऑइल चोरी की बढ़ती घटनाएं रोकने के लिए बिजली कंपनी ने बनाई टीम

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
जिले के मनासा, जीरन, जावद समेत विभिन्न इलाकों में ट्रांसफार्मरों से तेल चोरी किए जाने की घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। इस साल अप्रैल से अक्टूबर तक जिले के तीनों डिवीजन में स्थित 248 ट्रांसफार्मरों से करीब 36 हजार 500 लीटर ऑइल चोरी हुआ है। थानों पर एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराई लेकिन उसके बाद भी पुलिस द्वारा कोई कदम नहीं उठाया इसलिए तेल चोरी की घटनाएं लगातार हो रही हैं। इस वजह से न सिर्फ बिजली कंपनी को आर्थिक नुकसान हो रहा है बल्कि आमजन को दी जाने वाली बिजली आपूर्ति भी प्रभावित हो रही है। कई दिनों तक पुलिस कार्रवाई नहीं होने से अब बिजली विभाग ने ही वितरण केंद्र स्तर पर दल गठित कर दिन और रात के समय निरीक्षण कराया जा रहा है। हालांकि उन्हें अभी तक कोई सफलता नहीं मिल सकी। बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियों का कहना हैं कई बार पुलिस को ग्रामीणों द्वारा ऑइल चोरों को पकड़कर सौंपा जाता है लेकिन उन पर सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं की और छोड़ दिया। इसकी जानकारी विभाग को भी नहीं दी जाती है।

जिले में अगस्त-सितंबर माह में ज्यादा ऑइल चोरी हुई

विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक ऑइल चोरी की घटना सबसे ज्यादा अगस्त-सितंबर माह के दौरान होती है। खेत सुनसान रहते है किसानों का आना जाना कम होता है। अक्टूबर में सिंचाई सीजन शुरू होता है तो ट्रांसफॉर्मर में ऑइल नहीं होने से जल जाते है। इसका खामियाजा किसानों को भुगतना पड़ता है। जीरन के किसान कैलाश पाटीदार, विनोद कुमार भट्‌ट, दिनेश पाटीदार, मुकेश पाटीदार ने बताया हमारे यहां ट्रांसफार्मर से ऑइल चोरी हुआ था जिसके कारण ट्रांसफार्मर काफी समय तक बंद रहा। संतरे के पौधे जो इस वर्ष लगाए थे उन्हें पानी नहीं पिलाने से वह सुख गए।

चोर गिरोह ले रहा इतना बड़ा खतरा
ट्रांसफार्मर के आसपास लोग जाने से भी डरते हैं। करंट का डर हर किसी को सताता है पर चोरों की यह करतूत देखकर बिजली विभाग भी दंग है। रात के अंधेरे में ट्रांसफार्मर से बिजली लेकर कटर मशीन से ट्रांसफार्मर के उस बॉक्स को काटना जहां खतरा ही खतरा है। इसके बाद भी चोरों का यह साहस बिजली विभाग के समझ से बाहर है। बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी देने के साथ शहर व आसपास में शुरू हुए ट्रांसफार्मर के तेल निकालने के इस खेल का तत्काल खुलासा किए जाने की मांग की है।

26 केंद्रों पर बनाया 5-5 कर्मचारियों का निरीक्षण दल

ऑइल चोरी पकड़ने बिजली कंपनी द्वारा जिले में स्थित 26 वितरण केंद्र स्तर पर 5-5 कर्मचारियों के एक दल का गठन कर दिया है। वे क्षेत्रों में दिन-रात निरीक्षण कर रहे है। यह व्यवस्था जिले में 1 अक्टूबर से लागू है। जिसकी जिला स्तर पर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों द्वारा मॉनीटरिंग भी जा रही है।

अप्रैल से अक्टूबर तक चोरी ऑइल की स्थिति

डिवीजन ट्रांसफार्मर चोरी ऑइल(लीटर) नीमच 76 10500 मनासा 110 16500 जावद 62 9500

3-4 घंटे के लिए जाती है बिजली- किसी भी क्षेत्र में विद्युत ट्रांसफार्मर से तेल चोरी होने के बाद वहां की विद्युत सप्लाई भी ठप हो जाती है। बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियों का ही कहना है कि तेल चोरी होने के बाद ट्रांसफार्मर को पुन: चालू करने में काफी वक्त लग जाता है।

पुलिस को शिकायत की
^ट्रांसफार्मरों से ऑइल चोरी की घटनाएं लगातार बढ़ रही है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा मनासा डिवीजन में हुई है। इन सभी की शिकायतें पुलिस थानों पर की लेकिन उनके द्वारा अब तक चोरों का पता नहीं लगाया जा सका। ऐसे में अब विभाग ने ही वितरण केंद्र स्तर पर दल गठित कर रात्रि कालीन गश्त शुरू कर दी है। ताकि इन पर रोक लगाई जा सके।
आर.के.नायर, अधीक्षण यंत्री, विविकं




