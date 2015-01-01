पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिजली कंपनी:बिजली कंपनी अब एक घंटे में कर रही 60% शिकायतें हल

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले 2500 शिकायतें मिल रही थीं अब 1600 ही

बिजली कंपनी ने अपने अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय की है। इसका फायदा बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को मिला है और कंपनी को मिलने वाली शिकायतों में 30 फीसदी शिकायतें घट गई हैं। अभी भी कंपनी में जो शिकायतें मिल रही हैं उनका एमडी खुद फीडबैक ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में आगामी दिनों में शिकायतों में और कमी आएगी। अक्टूबर में बिजली कंपनी को रोजाना जहां 2500 शिकायतें प्राप्त हो रही थीं वहीं इस महीने शिकायतें घट गईं। महीने में महज 1600 शिकायतें ही मिल रही हैं। इसमें भी 60 फीसदी शिकायतों का निराकरण तो बिजली कंपनी एक घंटे में ही कर रही है। जो शिकायतें मिल रही हैं वो बिल सुधार, वोल्टेज, ट्रांसफार्मर, बिजली बिल नहीं मिलने को लेकर मिल रही है। 1912 पर दर्ज प्रत्येक शिकायत का समाधान करने के बाद उपभोक्ता को फोन कर फीडबैक लिया जा रहा है। शिकायतों में कमी लाने के लिए बिजली कंपनी के एमडी अमित तोमर स्वयं रोजाना फीडबैक ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में आगामी दिनों में भी शिकायतों में और कमी आने की उम्मीद है। सप्लाई संबधी शिकायतों में से 60 फीसदी शिकायतों का निराकरण हम एक घंटे में कर रहे हैं बिजली कंपनी इंदौर के मुख्य महाप्रबंधक संतोष टैगोर ने बताया कि अक्टूबर में जहां कंपनी को सभी 15 जिलों से प्रतिदिन औसत ढाई शिकायतें प्राप्त होती थीं। वहीं इस माह प्रतिदिन औसत 1635 शिकायतें ही प्राप्त हो रही हैं। सप्लाई संबंधी शिकायतों में से 60 फीसदी का निदान मात्र एक घंटे में किया जा रहा है। उपभोक्ता बिजली संबंधी किसी भी शिकायत या मदद के लिए सेंट्रल काॅल सेंटर 1912, ऊर्जस एप, जोन के लोकल नंबर पर कर सकते हैं। यह जोन के नंबर प्रत्येक बिल पर छपे होते हैं।

पिछले 24 घंटे में कहां-कितनी शिकायतें मिलीं
इंदौर 900
उज्जैन 261
खरगोन 68
देवास 60
रतलाम 56
(नोट- जानकारी बिजली कंपनी के मुताबिक है। पिछले महीने इन सभी जिलों में रोजाना इससे दोगुना शिकायतें मिल रही थीं।)
बिजली कंपनी ने यह जिम्मेदारी कर रखी है तय - { फीडरों की मॉनिटरिंग { ट्रांसफार्मरों का रखरखाव। { बिजली की ट्रिपिंग पर नजर रखना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें