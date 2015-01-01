पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घपला:रतलाम शीतगृह सहकारी सोसायटी में गबन, 14.86 लाख रुपए निकाले

रतलाम
  • शीतगृह के लिए है संस्था का पंजीयन, अल्पा‌वधि के ऋण वितरण कर रही

शहर की सहकारी सोसायटी में 14 लाख रुपए के गबन का मामला सामने आया है। संस्था के पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबंधक ने मिलकर फर्जी तरीके से सदस्यों के नाम से राशि आहरित कर ली। खास बात तो इसकी जानकारी सदस्यों को भी नहीं दी गई ताकि किसी को कुछ पता भी नहीं चले। ऑडिट में गड़बड़ी पकड़ में आई। इससे मामला सामने आया। यह गबन रतलाम शीत गृह सोसायटी में हुआ है। पूर्व अध्यक्ष विजय पालीवाल व प्रबंधक लोकेंद्रसिंह पुरोहित द्वारा 2017-18 में फर्जी तरीके से 35 सदस्यों के नाम से चेक जारी कर 14.86 लाख की राशि आहरित की। इसमें संस्था के तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबंधक के चेक पर हस्ताक्षर भी हैं। यह राशि जब आहरित की गई। जब अध्यक्ष भी बदल गए। संस्था में 20 अगस्त 2017 को निर्वाचन हुए जिसमें मधु पटेल संस्था अध्यक्ष चुने गए किंतु उनके चुनने पर प्रबंधक ने जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक की अमानत शाखा को चुने जाने की जानकारी नहीं दी व राशि निकाल ली।

संस्था शीत गृह के लिए खोली और काम ऋण बांटने का शुरू कर दिया

संस्था का पंजीयन 1994-95 में हुआ था। पंजीयन शीत गृह के लिए किया गया लेकिन शीत गृह का काम ही नहीं किया। बल्कि वह कार्य किया गया जो संस्था के उद्देश्य में नहीं है। संस्था ने अपने अंश के विक्रय से जो राशि प्राप्त की थी। उस राशि की एफडी जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक की अमानत शाखा दो बत्ती में गिरवी रख कर अमानत तारण ऋण 23,69248 रुपए का ले लिया गया। इस प्रकार से संस्था मूल उद्देश्य शीत गृह चलाना था ना सदस्यों को ऋण वितरण करना (अल्पावधि)। बावजूद संस्था ने मूल उद्देश्य से भटककर अन्य काम शुरू कर दिया। जनचेतना एवं लोक संघर्ष समिति अध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार कटारिया ने इसकी शिकायत कलेक्टर को की है। शिकायत में उन्होंने बताया कि पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबंधक ने 14 लाख रुपए का गबन किया है। इसकी जानकारी उपायुक्त सहकारिता को है लेकिन दोनों के खिलाफ एफआईआर तक दर्ज नहीं कराई गई है। जांच के नाम पर सिर्फ लीपापोती की जा रही है। इससे तत्काल संस्था के संचालक मंडल को भंग कर प्रशासक की नियुक्ति की जाए।

प्रबंधक बोले- जो सदस्य ही नहीं वो शिकायत कर रहे हैं

सोसायटी के प्रबंधक लोकेंद्रसिंह पुरोहित ने बताया जो आपको शिकायत कर रहे हैं वो संस्था के सदस्य नहीं हैं। आरोप लगाना और प्रमाणित करना अलग बात है। इसमें राजनीति की जा रही है। ऑडिट आपत्ति आने के बाद सारी राशि जमा की जा चुकी है। डीआर में मामला चल रहा है।

मेरे फर्जी हस्ताक्षर से राशि आहरित की गई
पूर्व अध्यक्ष विजय पालीवाल ने बताया जिन चेकों से राशि आहरित की गई उन पर मेरे हस्ताक्षर नहीं है बल्कि फर्जी हस्ताक्षर से राशि आहरित की गई है। मैं शपथ पत्र दे चुका हूं। डीआर कोर्ट में मामला चल रहा है। 2 दिसंबर की तारीख लगी है। उस दिन में फाॅरेंसिक जांच कराने की मांग करूंगा।​​​​​​​

हमारे न्यायालय में कार्यवाही चल रही है
उपायुक्त सहकारिता एसके सिंह ने बताया मैंने कुछ समय पूर्व ही अपना कार्यभार संभाला है। हमारे न्यायालय में मामला चल रहा है। दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद ही इस
पूरे प्रकरण में फैसला लिया जाएगा। ​​​​​​​

