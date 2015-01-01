पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:शिफ्ट बदलने के साथ अन्य समस्याओं को लेकर कर्मचारी संगठनों ने डीजल शेड घेरा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • एम्पलाइज यूनियन के बात करने पर डीआरएम ने समस्याओं के निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया

मनमाने तरीके से शिफ्ट बदलने सहित अन्य समस्याओं को लेकर कर्मचारी संगठनों ने डीजल में घेरा डालकर विरोध जताया। डीजल शेड अधिकारियों से बात करने के बाद वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलाइज यूनियन ने मंडल रेल प्रबंधक को समस्या बताई। इस पर डीआरएम ने सभी का उचित निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद कर्मचारियों का गुस्सा शांत हुआ।

एम्पलाइज यूनियन का विरोध, पुराने समय के अनुसार ही चलेगी डीजल शेड की शिफ्ट

डीजल शेड की शिफ्ट का समय कुछ दिनों से सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे, शाम 4 से रात 12 बजे और रात 12 से सुबह 8 बजे की बजाए सुबह 6 से दोपहर 2, दोपहर 2 से रात 10 बजे तक तथा रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे कर दी गई है। इसे लेकर वेस्टर्न रेलवे एम्पलाइज यूनियन के सहायक मंडल मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी, हरीश चांदवानी और अशोक तिवारी ने वरिष्ठ मंडल यांत्रिक इंजीनियर (डीजल) एसपी गुप्ता से मुलाकात कर विरोध जताया। सीनियर डीएमई ने शिफ्ट बदलने का कहा तो सहायक मंडल मंत्री सोलंकी ने डीआरएम से बात की। उन्होंने वापस पुराने समय का आश्वासन दिया।

मानसिक रूप से परेशान करना बंद कर दो
वेरेमसं के मंडल मंत्री बीके गर्ग ने सीनियर डीएमई से कहा कि शिफ्ट चेंज करने से सब ठीक हो जाएगा तो कर तो लेकिन गेट बंद करना, हाजिरी भरना, 2 मिनट लेट होने पर अंदर नहीं आने देना जैसी सख्ती कर कर्मचारियों को मानसिक परेशान करना बंद करो। इस पर सीनियर डीएमई गुप्ता ने आश्वस्त किया। चंपालाल, सहायक मंडल मंत्री दीपक भारद्वाज, योगेश पाल, वाजिद खान, राजेंद्र चौधरी बृजेश पांडेय आदि मौजूद रहे।

