पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Entered The House In Broad Daylight, Looted The Jewel Of The Old Lady, Pressed Her Face To Shame, Bled

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर वृद्धा के जेवर लूटे, शाेर मचाने पर मुंह दबाया, लहूलुहान किया

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांव में घूम रहे दो अनजान युवकों पर ग्रामीणों ने जताया शक, फुटेज तलाशे

जिला मुख्यालय से 15 किलोमीटर दूर ग्राम शिवपुर में शनिवार सुबह 11:00 से 11:30 बजे के बीच लुटेरों ने वृद्धा के आभूषण लूट लिए। लूटे गए आभूषण की कीमत एक लाख तीस हजार रुपए से अधिक है। वृद्धा घर में अकेली थी। घर पर आए पड़ोसी ने पोते को जानकारी दी। बेटे व पोते ने कार से अस्पताल लाकर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। लुटेरों ने घर में सो रही वृद्धा के सोने के बाले खींचे तो उनके कान कट गए। टड्‌डा (कोहनी के ऊपर पहनने का आभूषण) उतारा तो बाएं हाथ में चोट लगी। शोर मचाने से रोकने पर लुटेरों ने मुंह दबाया तो मुंह पर चोट लगी व नाक से खून बहने लगा। घायल शांतिबाई पति धन्नालाल पाटीदार (75) निवासी शिवपुर को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। पोते दीपक ने बताया सुबह पिता भगवतीलाल पाटीदार रतलाम गए थे। मां मधु, पत्नी प्रियंका के साथ दीपक खेत पर थे। ताऊ राधेश्याम पाटीदार और परिवार के अन्य लोग भी खेत पर थे। दीपक की बेटी छह वर्षीय दीशानी घर पर थीं और दादी शांतिबाई घर के बाहर खाट डालकर लेटी थी। नींद आने और बाहर धूप आ जाने के कारण दादी शांतिबाई अंदर के कमरे में जाकर सो गईं। दीपक की बेटी दीशानी मोहल्ले के बच्चों के साथ खेलने के लिए पास ही स्कूल के मैदान में चली गई। चैनल गेट से घुसे आरोपियों ने घर के अंदर सो रहीं शांतिबाई के ऊपर रजाई डाली और मुंह दबाकर कान के बाले, हाथ का टड्‌डा और गले से सोने के मोतियों की माला खींच ली और भाग गए। घटना के बाद शांतिबाई बाहर निकलीं। दीपक की बेटी को देखने के लिए पड़ोसी मुकेश जा रहा था तब घर के बाहर दादी शांतिबाई को घायल देखा। मुकेश ने पोते दीपक पाटीदार को फोन लगाया व अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

थैली लेकर घूम रहे थे- एसडीओपी मानसिंह चौहान, टीआई बृजेश मिश्रा पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। गांववालों ने पुलिस को बताया पीली और दूधिया रंग की शर्ट और नीले रंग की जींस पहने अनजान दो युवक गांव में घूम रहे थे। दोनों के हाथ में प्लास्टिक की थैली थी। इन पर अंदेशा है। फुटेज में दिख सकते हैं।

परिजन खेत गए और वारदात हो गई - परिजन खेत पर थे तभी वारदात हुई। पुलिस को शंका है कि आरोपियों ने पहले से घर पर निगाह रखी होगी। गांव में घूम रहे अनजान आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए पुलिस ने गांव की तीन दुकानों, स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया, सहकारी बैंक के फुटेज देखे परंतु महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी नहीं मिली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें