कोरोना:अक्टूबर में हर 23वें मरीज की हो गई मौत सितंबर में 44वां पॉजिटिव तोड़ रहा था दम

रतलाम2 घंटे पहले
  • सितंबर के मुकाबले 55% कम पॉजिटिव मिले, बावजूद... 72% बढ़ गया डेथ रेट

पॉजिटिव मिलना कम हुए हैं। ये अच्छी बात है, लेकिन स्थिति ज्यादा चिंताजनक है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि, मौत के मामले नहीं थम रहे हैं। अक्टूबर में सितंबर के मुकाबले 72% ज्यादा डेथ रेट बढ़ गया है। मृतकों में ज्यादातर की उम्र 60 साल से ज्यादा है। जिले में अक्टूबर के 28 दिनों में 17 लोग दम तोड़ चुके हैं, जबकि, 396 पॉजिटिव सामने आए है। इस मान से अक्टूबर महीने का डेथ रेट 4.29% पर पहुंच गया है। ये आंकड़ा चौंकाने वाला है क्योंकि, सितंबर में सबसे ज्यादा मौत हुई थी। हालांकि, उस दौरान डेथ रेट 2.22% था। 30 दिनों में 20 लोगों ने दम तोड़ा, जबकि, 897 संक्रमित सामने आए थे।

पड़ोसी जिले मंदसौर, धार, झाबुआ से ज्यादा मौतें रतलाम में, हमारे यहां से ज्यादा उज्जैन में

रतलाम का डेथ रेट अभी पड़ौसी शहर मंदसौर, धार और झाबुआ से ज्यादा है। मौजूदा स्थिति में रतलाम का डेथ रेट 2.49% है, तो वहीं, मंदसौर का 1.13%, धार का 1.73%, झाबुआ का 0.94% है। उज्जैन का डेथ रेट हमसे ज्यादा 2.76% है।
जून में 4.68% पर आ गया था डेथ रेट
रतलाम का डेथ रेट जून में 4.68% पर आ गया था। उस दौरान 107 पॉजिटिव मिले थे, इनमें से 5 लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया था। 31 जुलाई तक रतलाम की स्थिति सुधर गई थी। डेथ रेट 2.40% पर आ गया था, जो कि पड़ोसी शहरों में सबसे अच्छा था।

सावधान रहें... इन 6 बातों को हमेशा याद रखें

1. बाहर जा रहे हैं तो मास्क पहनना, सैनिटाइजर संग लेना न भूलें। 2. बाजार में निकलने के दौरान किसी भी स्थान पर हाथ ना लगे इसका ध्यान रखें। 3. अपने हाथों को बार-बार चेहरे या बाल पर लगाने की आदत छोड़े। 4. यदि कुछ खरीदते हैं, तो उसे थैली में रखने के बाद हाथों को तत्काल सैनिटाइज्ड करें। 5. यदि किसी जगह ज्यादा भीड़ है तो वहां ना जाए। कोई काम स्वास्थ्य से बढ़ा नहीं है। 6. एटीएम, खान-पान की दुकानें, छोटे कार्यालय जो हवादार ना हो, सार्वजनिक स्थान पर ना जाएं। 7. घर पहुंचते ही साबुन से अच्छी तरह हाथ-पैर धोएं, परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों से दूरी बनाकर बात करें।

