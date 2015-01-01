पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ा खतरा:साफ पानी से डेंगू का डर, अब तक मिल चुके हैं शहर में 10 केस, सर्वे की शुरुआत

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • मंदसौर के एक मरीज का रतलाम के निजी अस्पताल में किया जा रहा इलाज

शहर में मंगलवार काे डेंगू का एक और केस मिला है। मरीज का रतलाम में इलाज हाे रहा है, हालांकि, वे मंदसाैर के रहने वाले हैं। इधर, डेंगू हमारे शहर में भी बढ़ना शुरू हाे गया है। दीवाली की सफाई के साथ ख्याल रखें कि साफ पानी घराें में जमा ना हाेने दें। ऐसी चीजें भी खुले में ना रखें, जहां पानी जमा रहने के आसार हैं। शहर में हर साल डेंगू कोहराम मचाता है। इस साल अब तक 10 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं। दाे सालाें से तुलना करें ताे ये आंकड़ा बहुत कम है लेकिन, डेंगू का खतरा अभी कम नहीं हुडा है। यह संख्या लगातार बढ़ने के आसार बने हुए हैं। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इस सीजन में ही डेंगू रफ्तार पकड़ता है। इधर, अब जांच की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि माैसमी बीमारियाें के मरीज भी बढ़ रहे हैं। एकसाथ 25 से ज्यादा जांच हाे रही है।

दाेपहर में काटता है डेंगू का मच्छर

मलेरिया अधिकारी डाॅ. प्रमाेद प्रजापति ने बताया डेंगू का मच्छर दाेपहर में काटता है। मच्छराें से बचाव ही डेंगू का बचाव है। घराें में कहीं भी पानी जमा ना हाेने दें। महिलाएं व बच्चे विशेष सावधानी रखें क्याेंकि वे घर पर रहते हैं, ऐसे में उन्हें ज्यादा खतरा रहता है।

दाे साल से लगातार 150 से ज्यादा मिल रहे मरीज

वर्ष मरीज 2015 70 2016 32 2017 34 2018 242 2019 162

टीमें जुटी... अब तक 55 हजार से ज्यादा घरों में सर्वे
जिले में पाॅजिटिव मिलने पर आसपास सर्वे किया जा रहा है। इधर, जनवरी से अब तक 55 हजार से ज्यादा घरों में सर्वे किया जा चुका है। इसमें 210 घरों में डेंगू का लार्वा मिला है। वहीं, 1.10 लाख से ज्यादा पानी के कंटेनरों को भी चेक किया है। विभाग के कर्मचारी अलग-अलग क्षेत्राें में पहुंच रहे हैं।​​​​​​​

आप रहें सावधान... इन बातों का रखें ख्याल

लक्षण- दो से सात दिन तक बुखार, सिरदर्द, मांसपेशियों व जोड़ों में दर्द, आंखों के आसपास दर्द, छाती व हाथों में लाल चकत्ते, नाक, मसूड़ों, पेट/आंत से खून का रिसाव।​​​​​​​

बचाव- घरों में साफ पानी से भरे कंटेनर, अंडर ग्राउंड टैंक, टायर, सीमेंट की टंकियां, मटके, कूलर, टूटे-फूटे बर्तन आदि में एक सप्ताह में एक बार पानी खाली करें। पानी भरने से पहले बर्तनों को अच्छी तरह रगड़कर साफ करें। सोते समय मच्छरदानी का उपयोग करें। पूरी आस्तीन के कपड़े पहनें।​​​​​​​

गंदा पानी देख जोन प्रभारी चौंके, लोगों के गुस्से के बाद लीकेज जांचने पहुंचे

रतलाम | नलों में गंदा पानी आने से श्रीमालीवास (किरण टॉकीज रोड) के रहवासी कई महीनों से परेशान हो रहे थे। समाचार प्रकाशित होने पर मंगलवार को जोन प्रभारी मोहन ओसारी मौके पर पहुंचे। बदबूदार पानी को देख वे भी चौंक गए कि लोग ऐसे पानी का उपयोग कैसे कर रहे हैं।
जोन प्रभारी मोहन ओसारी किरण टॉकीज रोड पहुंचे और गंदे पानी की समस्या की जानकारी ली। इस पर क्षेत्र की सुमन उपाध्याय, रेणु जैन, भावना, शंकुतला अग्रवाल, नयन व्यास, दीपेश अग्रवाल, राजेंद्र लुनिया, अरविंद उपाध्याय नाराज हुए। जोन प्रभारी ने आश्वस्त किया कि समस्या को दूर कर देंगे। इसके बाद लीकेज पाइप लाइन का निरीक्षण किया।
लीकेज ठीक कर दिया है : जोन प्रभारी मोहन ओसारी ने बताया कि नाली में पानी की पाइप लाइन एक स्थान से फूटी हुई थी। इस कारण सप्लाई के समय गंदा व बदबूदार पानी क्षेत्रवासियों के घरों में पहुंच रहा था।



