पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Female Officials Are Demanding Money On Property Of Babu's Suspension, Action Should Be Taken

आयुक्त को शिकायत:बाबू के निलंबन पर संपत्तिकर कर्मी डटे महिला अफसर मांग रही रुपए, कार्रवाई हो

रतलाम36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नामांतरण के प्रकरणों के एवज में रुपए मांगने का सहकर्मियों ने लगाया आरोप

वर्तमान में संपत्तिकर का प्रभार सहायक आयुक्त नीता जैन को सौंपा गया है। उनके कक्ष में नामांतरण के 600 प्रकरणों की फाइल रखी है। उनके हस्ताक्षर होने के बाद ही असेसमेंट रजिस्टर में नाम चढ़ाकर आवेदकों को नकल दी जाती है, लेकिन प्रकरण स्वीकृत नहीं होने से आवेदक कर्मचारियों की शिकायत करते हैं। संपत्तिकर अधिकारी के पास नामांतरण की फाइल लेकर जाते हैं तो जैन मैडम दबाव डालती हैं कि मुझे हर प्रकरण में रुपए चाहिए। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को भी देना पड़ते हैं। हमारे ऐसा नहीं करने पर मैडम नामांतरण प्रकरण स्वीकृत नहीं करती हैं। यह शिकायत मंगलवार को नगर निगम के संपत्तिकर विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने आयुक्त सोमनाथ झारियों को लिखित में की है। बड़ी संख्या में नामांतरण प्रकरण पेंडिंग होने पर 29 अक्टूबर को आयुक्त ने मुख्य लिपिक अनिल खरे को निलंबित कर दिया था। उसी दिन से नाराज चल रहे विभाग के कर्मचारी मंगलवार दोपहर ननि कर्मचारी यूनियन, इंटक सहित अन्य संगठनों के साथ आयुक्त से मिलने पहुंचे। ननि कर्मचारी यूनियन अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़, कुलदीप भट्‌ट, प्रेम नारायण, इंटक के अरविंद सोनी, अर्जुन निमावत आदि ने आयुक्त को बताया कि फाइलें कर्मचारियों के टेबल पर नहीं, संपत्तिकर अधिकारी द्वारा हस्ताक्षर नहीं करने से पेंडिंग हैं। मुख्य लिपिक को अनैतिक रूप से सस्पेंड किया गया है। उन्हें वापस बहाल किया जाए। यूनियन पदाधिकारियों की पूरी बात सुनने के बाद आयुक्त ने जांच करके शीघ्र मामले का निराकरण कर दिया जाएगा। आप लोगों को दोबारा नहीं आना पड़ेगा। इसके बाद कर्मचारियों का गुस्सा शांत हुआ। एक-दो दिन में सकारात्मक निर्णय नहीं होने पर यूनियन आंदोलन पर उतर सकती है।

इसलिए भी हो रही प्रकरणों में लेटलतीफी

डेढ़ साल में संपत्तिकर विभाग के सात अधिकारी बदल चुके हैं। सहायक आयुक्त गरिमा पाटीदार के बाद इंजीनियर जीके जायसवाल, फिर रीता कैलाशिया, इंजीनियर आरएम सक्सेना, महेंद्र वशिष्ट और सुशील ठाकुर, ज्योति सुनारिया और 12 अक्टूबर से नीता जैन ने चार्ज लिया।

लॉकडाउन के खुलने के बाद संपत्तिकर शाखा में रोजाना आने वाले नामांतरण प्रकरणों की संख्या 300 तक पहुंच गई है। पहले 100 से 150 तक आते थे। इतने प्रकरणों को निपटाने के पर्याप्त स्टॉफ नहीं हैं। उस पर अधिकारी का ऐसा बर्ताव। इसलिए भी पेंडेंसी बढ़ गई है।

मनासा सीएमओ रहते हुए भी किया भ्रष्टाचार
नगर निगम में सहायक आयुक्त और संपत्तिकर अधिकारी नीता जैन इससे पहले मनासा में सीएमओ रही हैं। वहां भी इनके द्वारा कर्मचारी रजनीबाला श्यामसुंदर व तृप्ति सुशील जैन के फर्जी मस्टरों का सत्यापन कर भुगतान लेकर भ्रष्टाचार करने की शिकायत हुई थी। नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास विभाग (उज्जैन संभाग) के निर्देश पर वर्तमान सीएमओ जांच कर रहे हैं।

सीधी बात

नीता जैन, संपत्तिकर अधिकारी

  • नामांतरण के प्रकरण इतनी बड़ी संख्या में पेंडिंग क्यों हैं?
  • जवाब -550 प्रकरण प्रति माह आते हैं। इस मान से 680 की पेंडेंसी कोई बड़ी नहीं हैं। 15 दिन में सबका निराकरण कर देंगे। इससे पहले 3000 तक पेंडेंसी रही है।
  • कर्मचारियों ने लिखित शिकायत की है कि आप आवेदकों से रुपए मांगने के लिए दबाव बनाती है?
  • जवाब -मैं तो आवेदकों से मिलती नहीं हूं। कर्मचारी ही मिलते हैं। शिकायत में तो कर्मचारी कुछ भी लिख सकते हैं।
  • कर्मचारियों की शिकायतें सही है गलत ?
  • जवाब -शिकायत करने से तो किसी को रोक नहीं सकते हैं। पता नहीं उनके दिमाग में क्या चल रहा है। यह संपत्तिकर और विकास शाखा ब्रांच ही ऐसी है। एलिगेशन लगते रहते हैं और डिजाॅल्व हो जाते हैं।

^आयुक्त ने हमारी बात ध्यान से सुनकर शीघ्र निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया है। उन्होंने स्पष्ट कहा है कि इस मामले में आपको दोबारा नहीं आना पड़ेगा। बावजूद इसके कुछ नहीं हुआ तो आगे कदम उठाएंगे। राजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़, अध्यक्ष-ननि कर्मचारी यूनियन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें