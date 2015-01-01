पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांची दूध संघ को लिखा पत्र:टैंकर मालिक-ड्राइवर और ठेकेदार के खिलाफ धोखाधडी़ का मामला दर्ज किया

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामला दूध की सप्लाई करने वाले टैंकर में पानी का पार्टिशन मिलने का

सागोद रोड स्थित सांची दुग्ध संघ के प्लांट में दूध सप्लाई करने वाले टैंकर में पार्टिशन मिलने के मामले में दीनदयालनगर थाना पुलिस ने टैंकर मालिक व चालक और ठेकेदार के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है। वहीं पुलिस ने एक पत्र सांची दूध संघ उज्जैन को जब्त टैंकर पुलिस को सौंपने का लिखा है ताकि आगे की कार्रवाई की जा सके। सागोद रोड स्थित सांची प्लांट में आलोट से दूध कलेक्ट कर प्लांट में लाने वाले टैंकर में पार्टिशन मिला था। 7000 लीटर की क्षमता वाले टैंकर से प्लांट में रोजाना 4000 लीटर दूध की सप्लाई की जा रही थी। टैंकर के वाॅल्व से पानी टपकता देख जब कर्मचारियों ने टैंकर की जांच की तो टैंकर में पार्टिशन मिला। इसकी जानकारी कर्मचारियों ने तत्कालीन मैनेजर आरकेसिंह को दी थी। उन्होंने इसकी सूचना उज्जैन दुग्ध संघ के सीईओ और दीनदयालनगर थाना पुलिस को दी थी और टैंकर मालिक, ठेकेदार के खिलाफ शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने मैनेजर और कर्मचारियों के बयान लिए थे। इसके बाद दीनदयालनगर थाना पुलिस ने टैंकर क्रमांक आरजे22 जीबी 0146 के मालिक व टैंकर चालक श्रवण देवासी, ठेकेदार विनोद कुमार प्रजापत के खिलाफ मामला धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया है। चूंकि धोखाधड़ी दूध के टैंकर के जरिए की जा रही थी। इससे पुलिस ने दुग्ध संघ उज्जैन से टैंकर भी मंगाया है। ताकि आगे से कार्रवाई की जा सके।

ठेकेदार को पहले ही ब्लैक लिस्टेड किया जा चुका है

मामला सामने आने के बाद ठेकेदार विनोद कुमार प्रजापत को सांची दुग्ध संघ पहले ही ब्लैक लिस्टेड कर चुका है। वहीं संबंधित ठेकेदार से आपूर्ति पूरी तरह से बंद कर दी गई है और इसकी जगह नया टैंकर लगाया है। गडबड़ी मिलने के बाद सांची प्लांट में दूध आपूर्ति में लगे सभी तीनों टैंकरों की जांच की गई। जांच में टैंकर की बारीकी से जांच की गई। यह जांच उज्जैन दुग्ध संघ द्वारा गठित कमेटी द्वारा की गई। जांच में सभी टैंकर सही मिले और जीपीएस भी मिला है। जबकि जिस टैंकर के जरिए गड़बड़ी की जा रही थी उसमें जीपीएस भी नहीं लगा था। रतलाम की घटना के बाद सांची दुग्ध संघ उज्जैन ने अन्य शहरों के प्लांटों में लगे टैंकरों की भी जांच कराई है।

अब सहायक महाप्रबंधक को भी बयान के लिए बुलाया - सहायक महाप्रबंधक आरके सिंह और फील्ड मैनेजर वर्षा सिंगाड़ को सस्पेंड कर भोपाल दुग्ध महासंघ अटैच कर दिया था। वहीं तकनीशियन सुनीता जैन और अशोक बैरागी का उज्जैन दुग्ध संयंत्र तबादला कर दिया। वहीं विजय चौहान को मंदसौर तबादला कर दिया था। जबकि इन्होंने ही गड़बड़ी पकड़कर उज्जैन दुग्ध संघ को खबर दी। अब तत्कालीन प्लांट प्रभारी और सहायक महाप्रबंधक आरकेसिंह के बयान होना बाकी है। पुलिस एक दो दिन में इनके भी बयान लेगी। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई करेगी।

