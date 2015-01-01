पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता अभियान ने पकड़ा जोर:गंदगी फैलाने पर वसूला 11 हजार का जुर्माना, अब तक 257 आवारा मवेशियों को पकड़ा

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • नगर निगम ने सफाई के लिए शुरू किया दोबारा अभियान

जनवरी में होने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वे के लिए नगर निगम में स्वच्छता अभियान को तेज कर दिया है। इसमें सफाई के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कचरा स्थलों पर रंगोली बनाने के साथ गंदगी करने वालों पर जुर्माना की कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है। उधर सड़कों पर गंदगी फैलाने वाले आवारा मवेशियों की धरपकड़ भी जारी है। आयुक्त सोमनाथ झारिया ने बताया इस बार स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में अच्छी रेटिंग के लिए प्रयास कर रहे हैं। अभियान में सामाजिक सहभागिता बढ़ाने के साथ निगम स्तर पर भी मुहिम चलाई जा रही है।

257 मवेशियों को पकड़कर गोशालाओं भेजा - सड़कों और चौराहों पर घूमकर यातायात रोकने व गंदगी करने वाले मवेशियों की धरपकड़ लगातार जारी है। गुरुवार को तीन मवेशी पकड़ा। इस तरह 12 अक्टूबर से आवारा मवेशियों के खिलाफ चल रही मुहिम में अब तक 257 मवेशियों को पकड़कर जावरा गोशाला भेजा गया है। आयुक्त झारिया ने बताया इनको पालने वाले मालिकों को तबेले और बाड़ों को तोड़ने का नोटिस दे दिया है। उनके द्वारा नहीं हटाए जाने पर नगर निगम तबेले और बाड़े हटाएगा। गुरुवार को कार्रवाई प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी एपी सिंह, जोन प्रभारी किरण चौहान, पर्वत हाड़े ने की।

गंदगी करने पर 3 व्यक्तियों पर जुर्माना
संक्रमण काल में गंदगी करने पर गुरुवार को स्वास्थ्य अमले ने तीन व्यक्तियों पर 11 हजार का जुर्माना लगाया। इनमें हिंद रेस्टोरेंट सुभाष नगर चौराहा व आशु किराना स्टोर हाट रोड पर 5000 रुपए और हाट रोड क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण स्वरूप खड़ी एक कार मालिक पर 1000 रुपए का स्पॉट फाइन किया। इसके अलावा मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले 180 व्यक्तियों से 1800 रुपए का अर्थदंड भी वसूला।

