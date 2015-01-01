पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ratlam
  • Freezing Air Throughout The Day, 3 year Record Broken At Night, Mercury Will Fall Further In Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तापमान 11.6 डिग्री:दिनभर चली सर्द हवा, रात में टूटा 3 साल का रिकॉर्ड, दाे दिन में और गिरेगा पारा

रतलाम44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवंबर में अब तक चार बार तापमान 12 डिग्री के करीब दर्ज हुआ
  • नवंबर अंत तक दस डिग्री से नीचे जा सकता है इस बार तापमान

जिले में अब ठंड ने अपना रूप दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। रविवार काे सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही। तापमान 11.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। यह तीन साल का नवंबर में सबसे कम तापमान है। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें के मुताबिक तापमान में और कमी होगी। दाे दिन बाद तेज ठंडक हाेगी। जिले में रविवार काे दिनभर ठंडक रही। न्यूनतम तापमान 11.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। ये सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात थी। नवंबर में चार बार तापमान 12 डिग्री के आसपास दर्ज किया गया है। इससे पहले सबसे कम पारा 11 नवंबर काे 12 डिग्री रहा था। हालांकि, अभी एक दाे दिन तापमान के 11 डिग्री के आसपास ही बने रहने के आसार हैं। इधर, हमारे शहर के ट्रेंड के मुताबिक नवंबर के आखिरी दिनाें में तापमान 10 डिग्री के आसपास पहुंचता है, इस बार इससे भी कम पारा दर्ज हाेने के आसार बने हुए है। नवंबर में 2016 में 26 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री था। 2017 में 25 नवंबर को 10.3 डिग्री तापमान रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। इधर, शहर के न्यूनतम तापमान में 5 दिन में 4.4 डिग्री की कमी हाे चुकी है।

पंजाब में बादल इसलिए अभी हमारे जिले
में ज्यादा कम नहीं हुआ तापमान
माैसम वैज्ञानिक डीपी दुबे ने बताया जम्मू कश्मीर से एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ गुजरा है। इससे बर्फबारी हाे रही है। वहीं, पंजाब में बादल छाए हुए हैं। हमारे क्षेत्र से हवा का रुख उत्तरी बना हुआ है। आगामी दाे से तीन दिनाें में पंजाब से बादल हटेंगे। इसके बाद तापमान में और कमी हाेने के आसार हैं।
20 दिसंबर के बाद 10 डिग्री से कम हाेता है पारा
जिले में अब ठंड का ऐसा ही दाैर रहेगा। दिसंबर महीने के मध्य तक पारा 10 डिग्री के आसपास रहने के आसार बने हुए हैं। हालांकि, 20 दिसंबर के बाद शहर का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे दर्ज किया जाता है, लेकिन, इस साल इससे पहले ही तापमान 10 डिग्री के नीचे जा सकता है।

शहर में सजे वूलन बाजार

इधर, ठंड की दस्तक के साथ ही शहर में वूलन बाजार भी सजना शुरू हाे गए हैं। इस साल बाजार देर से सजे हैं, अमूमन नवंबर महीने की शुरुआत से ही दुकानें लग जाती हैं। हालांकि, अभी भी बाजार में दुकानों पर सभी व्यापारियों के पास गर्म कपड़ाें का स्टाॅक नहीं हाे सका है। व्यापारी इसका कारण काेराेना काल काे बताते हैं। लॉकडाउन का प्राेडक्शन पर भी असर देखने काे मिल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें