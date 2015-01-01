पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीवाली का ट्रैफिक प्लान:माणक चाैक से लक्ष्मी मंदिर, भुट्टा बाजार की तरफ रहेगा नाे व्हीकल जाेन, 7 जगहाें पर पार्क किए जा सकेंगे वाहन

रतलामएक घंटा पहले
  • चाैमुखी पुल, ताेपखाना और रानीजी का मंदिर से गणेश देवरी की तरफ सभी फाेर व्हीलर और ऑटाे रिक्शा रहेंगे प्रतिबंधित

इस दीवाली यदि आप खरीदारी करने बाजार जा रहे हैं ताे ये खबर आपके काम की है। पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार कर लिया है। इसके मुताबिक माणकचौक से लक्ष्मी मंदिर, भुट्टा बाजार की तरफ नाे व्हीकल जाेन रहेगा। 7 स्थानाें पर पार्किंग के इंतजाम भी किए हैं। पुलिस का यह प्लान 11 नवंबर से लागू हाे जाएगा, जाे 14 नवंबर तक रहेगा। सबसे ज्यादा आवाजाही माणक चौक क्षेत्र में रहती है और प्लान के तहत ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने माणक चौक व भुट्‌टा बाजार पर फोकस किया है। सबसे ज्यादा आवाजाही यहीं होती है। प्लान के मुताबिक केवल दाे पहिया वाहन माणक चाैक हाेते हुए घास बाजार की तरफ जा सकेंगे। पुलिस आवश्यकता अनुसार बैरिकेडिंग करेगी।

11 नवंबर से लागू हाे जाएगा ट्रैफिक प्लान, दीपावली यानी 14 नवंबर तक लागू रहेगा प्लान

ये एरिया रहेगा नाे व्हीकल जाेन

  • नाैलाईपुरा छाेटेलाल अशाेक कुमार गांधी व बालाजी फैशन के सामने से भुट्टा बाजार की ओर जाने वाले सभी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • माणक चाैक से लक्ष्मीजी का मंदिर, भुट्टा बाजार की ओर जाने वाले सभी वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • बड़ा गाेपालजी मंदिर से माणकचाैक, हमदर्द मेडिकल से माणक चौक की ओर वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • खिड़की दरवाजा महलवाड़ा से गेलड़ा नमकीन की ओर जाने वाले सभी प्रकार के चार पहिया व ऑटाे प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

आप यहां वाहन पार्क कर सकेंगे

1. शासकीय बहुउद्देशीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय क्रं. 1 में स्कूल छूटने के बाद दाे पहिया वाहन पार्क कर सकेंगे। 2. धनजीभाई के नाेहरे में दाे पहिया वाहन। 3. ईदगाह के पास चार पहिया वाहन।

4. आजाद चाैक के अंदर दाे पहिया वाहन। 5. आर्ट्स एंड साइंस काॅलेज के सामने चार पहिया वाहन। 6. डाॅ. देवी सिंह गली में दाे पहिया वाहन। 7. साहू बावड़ी दाे पहिया वाहन।

यहां नहीं ले जा सकेंगे फाेर व्हीलर-

  • नाहरपुरा से डालूमाेदी बाजार, घास बाजार, माणक चाैक, न्यू क्लाॅथ मार्केट तक फाेर व्हीलर व ऑटाे प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • चाैमुखीपुल, ताेपखाना, रानीजी का मंदिर से गणेश देवरी की ओर चार पहिया वाहन व ऑटाे रिक्शा प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।
  • न्यू क्लाॅथ मार्केट जमनालाल स्वीट्स से माणक चाैक तक चार पहिया वाहन व ऑटाे रिक्शा प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

भारी वाहनाें की व्यवस्था- भारी वाहनाें काे धानमंडी, लक्कड़पीठा, नाहरपुरा चाैराहा, आबकारी चाैराहा, बाजना बस स्टैंड, चांदनीचाैक, शहर सराय, लाेकेंद्र टाॅकीज, सैलाना बस स्टैंड चाैराहे तक रात 11 बजे तक प्रवेश नहीं देंगे। जरूरत के मुताबिक ये समय बढ़ाया भी जा सकता है। वहीं, हरमाला राेड कुंजड़ाें के वास से सायर चबूतरा की ओर जाने वाले व्यवसायिक वाहन व चार पहिया वाहन प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

डायवर्शन की जरूरत लेकिन प्लान नहीं किया
दीवाली का प्लान माणकचाैक इलाके में लाेगाें की एंट्री काे लेकर बनाया गया है। हालांकि इसमें कलईगर रोड, घास बाजार व चौमुखी पुल की ओर से आने वालों के डायवर्शन का प्लान नहीं है। चौमुखीपुल से बड़ी तादाद में आवाजाही होती है, यहां पर डायवर्शन या बैरिकेडिंग की जरूरत है। दीपावली पर आवाजाही बढ़ती है, ऐसे में यहां पर डायवर्शन या सीमित एंट्री पर विचार होना चाहिए।

पिछले साल टाइम स्लॉट के हिसाब से रोके थे वाहन- गत वर्ष प्रशासन ने शाम को खरीदारी बढ़ने के कारण वाहनों की एंट्री रोकी थी। इससे दोहरा फायदा हुआ कि रोड पर दबाव सीमित रहा। प्रशासन ने इस बार फोर व्हीलर को रोकने की प्लानिंग बनाई है लेकिन टाइम स्लॉट को छोड़ दिया है। कोरोना बड़ी चुनौती- बाजार में लोगों के बड़ी तादाद में आने के बीच कोराेना संक्रमण का डर भी है। इस पर प्रशासन को भी प्लान बनाना होगा। अभी ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने केवल रूट चार्ट बनाया है। वास्तविक चुनौती कोरोना है।

भीड़ बढ़ी, यातायात बिगड़ा ताे... ऐसा हाेगा प्लान
चिंतामण गणेश मंदिर से जनता लांड्री, रॉकेट लांड्री हाेते हुए डालूमाेदी बाजार चाैराहे की ओर आने वाले सभी चार पहिया वाहन व ऑटाे काे डायवर्ट किया जा सकता है।
हरदेवलाला की पीपली से रानीजी के मंदिर की ओर आने वाले सभी प्रकार के चार पहिया वाहन, ऑटाे रिक्शा काे डायवर्ट कर सकते हैं।
फोर व्हीलर लेकर न आएं
^ 11 से 14 नवंबर तक ये प्लान लागू रहेगा। हमारी अपील है कि असुविधा से बचने के लिए चार पहिया वाहन लेकर बाजार में प्रवेश ना करें। पार्किंग स्थलाें पर ही वाहन पार्क करें।- आर. कटारा, यातायात थाना प्रभारी, रतलाम

